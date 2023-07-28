Beyond the Bowl: 6 Unconventional uses of Curd you want to try

From natural hair conditioning to soothing sunburn relief and even serving as an eco-friendly cleaning agent, curd proves to be a multi-functional and beneficial dairy product. Explore these unique curd applications to enhance your hair, skin, home, and more.

Curd, also known as yogurt, is a versatile dairy product that is not only delicious but also offers numerous health benefits. While it is commonly enjoyed as a part of a balanced diet, curd can also be used in various unconventional ways for both culinary and non-culinary purposes. From caring for your hair and skin to aiding in plant growth and serving as an eco-friendly cleaning agent, curd proves to be a valuable addition to your daily life in more ways than one.

Here are six unconventional uses of curd that go beyond its traditional role as a tasty snack or accompaniment:

1. Natural Hair Conditioner

Curd can work wonders for your hair by acting as a natural conditioner. Its high protein content helps nourish and strengthen hair strands, while the lactic acid exfoliates the scalp and removes dead skin cells. Simply apply a generous amount of curd to your hair, massage it into your scalp, and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly, and you'll be left with soft, shiny, and manageable hair.

2. Soothing Sunburn Relief

The cooling properties of curd make it an excellent remedy for soothing sunburns. Apply chilled curd to the affected area and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. The curd's natural enzymes and probiotics can help reduce redness, inflammation, and discomfort caused by sunburn, providing much-needed relief to your skin.

3. DIY Face Mask

Create a rejuvenating face mask using curd, which can help brighten and moisturize your skin. Mix curd with honey and a pinch of turmeric to form a paste. Apply this mixture to your face, avoiding the eye area, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with warm water to reveal a refreshed and glowing complexion.

4. All-Natural Marinade

Curd's acidic nature and creamy texture make it an excellent base for marinades. Its enzymes tenderize meat and enhance flavors when combined with spices and herbs. Marinate chicken, fish, or paneer in curd along with your favorite seasonings for a delicious and tender dish that's bursting with flavors.

5. Organic Plant Fertilizer

Use curd as an eco-friendly and nutrient-rich fertilizer for your plants. Dilute curd with water to form a thin mixture and pour it at the base of your potted plants or garden. The probiotics in curd promote healthy soil and aid in nutrient absorption, resulting in healthier and more vibrant plants.

6. Natural Cleaning Agent

Curd can serve as a gentle and non-toxic cleaning agent for various surfaces in your home. Its mild acidity and antibacterial properties make it effective in cleaning kitchen countertops, stainless steel, and even brass items. Apply curd to the surface, let it sit for a few minutes, and then scrub with a soft cloth. Rinse thoroughly, and you'll be left with a clean and sparkling surface without any harsh chemicals.