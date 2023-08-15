Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shielding Lives from Dengue: 7 essential lifestyle changes for effective prevention

    Discover seven vital lifestyle adjustments to safeguard yourself and your community against dengue fever. Practical tips to eliminate breeding sites, use repellents, and create a mosquito-resistant environment.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 7:50 PM IST

    Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause severe flu-like symptoms and, in some cases, lead to life-threatening complications. While there is no specific treatment for dengue, by eliminating mosquito breeding sites, using repellents, wearing protective clothing, maintaining personal hygiene, securing living spaces, staying informed, and participating in community efforts, you can significantly reduce the risk of contracting dengue. These lifestyle changes not only protect you and your loved ones but also contribute to the overall health and well-being of your community. Remember, preventing dengue is a shared responsibility that requires a consistent commitment to maintaining a mosquito-free environment.

    Here are seven lifestyle changes that you can implement to ward off dengue:

    1. Eliminate Breeding Sites

    Mosquitoes that transmit the dengue virus breed in stagnant water. To prevent their proliferation, it's essential to eliminate potential breeding sites around your home. Regularly empty and clean containers like flower pots, buckets, and discarded tires that can collect rainwater. Cover water storage containers and drains to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

    2. Use Mosquito Repellents

    Apply mosquito repellents to exposed skin and clothing, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquito activity is highest. Look for products containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Use bed nets treated with insecticides to ensure a safe sleeping environment.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    3. Wear Protective Clothing

    When venturing outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and closed-toe shoes. Light-colored clothing is preferable as mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors. Minimizing exposed skin reduces the chances of mosquito bites.

    4. Maintain Hygiene

    Proper personal hygiene can also play a role in preventing dengue. Shower regularly and keep your body clean, as sweat can attract mosquitoes. Trim your nails short to reduce the risk of scratching mosquito bites, which can lead to infection.

    5. Secure Living Spaces

    To create a mosquito-free living environment, consider installing window and door screens. Seal any gaps or cracks that mosquitoes might use as entry points. If possible, use air conditioning to keep indoor temperatures cool, as mosquitoes are less active in cooler environments.

    6. Stay Informed

    Stay up-to-date with local health advisories regarding dengue outbreaks. Pay attention to areas where dengue cases are reported and take extra precautions when traveling to those regions. Being aware of the risk can help you take timely preventive measures.

    7. Community Participation

    Dengue prevention is not an individual effort alone; it requires community involvement. Participate in local clean-up campaigns and awareness programs. Engaging with your neighbors to collectively manage mosquito breeding sites can have a significant impact on reducing dengue transmission.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 7:50 PM IST
