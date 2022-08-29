Shefali Jariwala turns bridesmaid; actress gives major fashion tips for girls planning their friend's SHAADI

Shefali Jariwala shared tips and ideas on how to look like a perfect bridesmaid. Barkha Arora and Divya Khanna did the styling for Shefali Jariwala for the shoot. The makeover was done by Richa Agarwal and Harveen Kathuria, with hair designing and styling. Makeup was done by Yasmin kalam.

Shefali Jariwala is best known for her iconic music track, 'Kaanta Laga.' This track not only kicked off a fashion revolution in the early 2000s, but also established herself as a fashion trendsetter for women across the globe.

"As her Instagram boasts of her impeccable style and sense of fashion, we decided to create some stunning bridesmaid looks.Wedding season is about beauty and fashion trends for brides, but fashion trends for brides remain unanswered. Thus, we decided to design a special edition for bridesmaids with Shefali. Her fashion sense is both glamorous and elegant, said Richa Agarwal, makeover expert and Barkha Arora, Editor and Fashion Stylist, High On Persona.

Shefali Jariwala for her bridesmaid look. One was in red lehenga which House of Rishabh Grover designed and the second look was curated with mustard yellow lehenga designed by designer Arshi from label Arshi Singhal, Shefali carried both looks with aplomb, elegance and abundance of oomph. Her outfits were enchanting and inspired a bridesmaid look.

She wore a golden lehenga. With a little bohemian flair, but still retaining the traditional charm, her look was both modern and classic. The look incorporated traditional and contemporary elements. Besides keeping her hair open in a wavy style, her makeup was quite subtle. Her eyes were done with kajal and golden eyeshadow to coordinate with her outfit. Her entire makeover was complemented perfectly by adding a subtle nude shade to her lips. Jewelry from Rama Krishna Jewellers completed the look.

In an interview, Shefali also revealed that she prefers to wear sneakers under her lehenga. This is because she loves to dance and have fun at weddings. She is actually crushing on the trend of wearing sneakers under lehengas.

For this photo shoot too, Shefali chose to wear white sneakers with red lehenga. These showed off very well with her red lehenga outfit. She wore jewelry from Rama Krishna Jewellers that complemented her look very well. Shefali carried this look gracefully, and it was an outstanding look for a bridesmaid.



In an exclusive interview with High on Persona Shefali Jariwala opened up about her fashion choices for weddings, and tips for makeup and hair styles. In addition, she also shared a glimpse of her journey in the Big Boss house, as well as her fitness and beauty regime. Shefali says that fashion rules have to be broken. In addition, Shefali shared some funny and embarrassing moments from her upcoming OTT show, Baby Come Naa. She talked about her experience of working with actors such as Shreyas Talpade and Chunky Pandey. She also discussed how being on Bigg Boss was actually a blessing during the Pandemic.



Talking about her skincare regimen, Shefali prefers not to have a 15 step or 20 step skincare routine. Her key to having healthy skin is to eat a lot of clean food and stay hydrated. As a "Ghar ka khana" kind of person, Shefali does not eat out much, but when in Mumbai, she loves yautcha and hakkasan. She also loves the Sunday brunches at the Marriott.