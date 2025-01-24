Indian students in US quit part-time jobs amid fears of deportation under Trump

Indian students in the United States, fearing stricter immigration regulations under the Trump administration, are quitting part-time jobs to avoid potential deportation risks.

Indian students in US quit part-time jobs amid fears of deportation under Trump's rule
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 8:18 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 8:18 AM IST

In the weeks leading up to US President Donald Trump's return to the White House, several Indian students studying in the United States have decided to leave their part-time jobs out of concern for potential deportation. While students on an F-1 visa are permitted to work up to 20 hours a week on campus, many have been taking unregistered side jobs to support themselves.

With Trump's return to power, these students are hesitant to violate visa regulations, fearing deportation, especially given the significant student loans they have taken on to fund their education.

In an interview with The Times of India, some of these students shared their struggles and concerns about managing their lives during the Trump era. 

“I used to work in a small café after my college hours to cover my monthly expenses. I earned $7 per hour and worked six hours every day,” a graduate student from the University of Illinois told TOI.

“Though it was a comfortable arrangement, I quit last week after hearing that immigration authorities might crack down on unauthorised work. I can’t take any chances, especially after borrowing $50,000 (Rs 42.5 lakh approx.) to study here,” he added. 

Many Indian students previously worked at restaurants, gas stations, or retail stores to cover their rent, groceries, and other living expenses. However, with growing concerns that the Trump administration may tighten immigration policies, these students are now reluctant to take any chances.

Some students told TOI that they are reassessing their situation over the next few months before deciding whether to resume part-time work. In the meantime, they are relying on their savings or borrowing from friends and family in India to cover their expenses.
 

