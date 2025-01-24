India to launch first human underwater submersible this year under Deep Ocean Mission

India is set to launch its first human-operated submersible as part of the Deep Ocean Mission, advancing the nation's scientific capabilities and blue economy.

India to launch first human underwater submersible this year 2025 under Deep Ocean Mission Jitendra Singh anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has unveiled plans for India to launch its first human-carrying underwater submersible (Deep-Sea Manned Vehicle) within the year, marking a significant leap in the nation's scientific advancements and efforts to strengthen the blue economy. Addressing the second Mission Steering Committee meeting on the "Deep Ocean Mission," Dr. Singh highlighted the project's transformative impact, which places India among an elite group of just six countries capable of achieving such a remarkable technological feat.

The Minister revealed that the initial underwater submersible will be capable of operating at a depth of 500 meters, with plans to extend its range to an impressive 6,000 meters by next year. This ambitious timeline coincides with other major national missions, including the Gaganyaan space mission, a "pleasant coincidence" reflecting India's strides in scientific innovation.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Deep Ocean Mission has been emphasized by him during two Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the mission’s transformative potential to explore untapped resources such as critical minerals, rare metals, and uncharted marine biodiversity—key contributors to India’s economic growth and environmental sustainability.

“Through this mission, we are not just exploring the depths of our oceans but also building a robust blue economy that will drive India’s future,” Dr. Jitendra Singh said. The Minister emphasized that the entire initiative is based on indigenous technology, developed and manufactured entirely in India, showcasing the nation’s self-reliance in cutting-edge science.

The mission also focuses on improving knowledge of deep-sea ecosystems, which will support sustainable fisheries and biodiversity protection. By harnessing these underwater resources, India is positioned to reap lasting advantages for its economy, scientific advancement, and environmental sustainability.

