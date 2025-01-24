Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Is this end of Winter, or will cold further intensify? Check HERE

Throughout the month of Poush, winter seemed to play hide-and-seek. Even during the Poush Parbon festival, the cold wasn't intense. People in Bengal are experiencing a mix of cold and warm weather. So, is winter coming to an end this year, or will the temperature drop again?

There are 6 seasons in 12 months. However, the main 4 are felt. And among them, one of the main seasons is winter

In the morning, dense fog covers the surroundings. Bone-chilling cold is felt. However, this year, the people of Bengal are not feeling the bone-chilling cold

But this time, even during Poush Parbon, the cold wasn't intense. People in Bengal are experiencing a mix of cold and warm weather

So, is winter coming to an end this year, or will the temperature drop again? Recently, the Meteorological Department (Weather Update) gave a new update with a touch of winter. It said that winter will not leave now. Even though it feels warm now, very soon it will feel cold again all over Bengal

This week, the people of Bengal will experience intense cold. The temperature will drop by about 3 degrees Celsius

From when and where in the state will the people of Bengal feel how cold? Know and be careful. According to the Meteorological Department, Western Disturbances have repeatedly obstructed the arrival of winter in Bengal this year. Last Wednesday, the temperature increased and the winter mood disappeared from the state

As soon as it got slightly warmer, the question arose, will winter pass like this? And as soon as this question arose, the Meteorological Department said that this pleasant weather will remain across the state for the next 2 days (Weather Update)

However, dense fog was observed in 12 districts of South Bengal from January 23. Especially on this day, fog thickened in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, two 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Nadia, two Burdwans, Murshidabad, and two Medinipurs

Fog will be seen in several districts of North Bengal. Dense fog warnings have been issued in Cooch Behar, two Dinajpurs, and Malda for the next 2 days. Dense fog may increase in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Darjeeling on the following day

Very dense fog warnings have been issued for Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar, and North Bengal for the next 48 hours. Visibility can drop below 50 to 200 meters

So when will the winter mood be felt? In this regard, the Meteorological Department has said that northerly winds will start after the impact of dense fog is observed in the next 48 hours

From January 26, the winter mood will be felt all over Bengal. The temperature will drop by about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius

Therefore, the Meteorological Department has already warned the people of the state about the intense cold

