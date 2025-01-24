Oscars 2025: Full list of 97th Academy Award Nominees; Check complete list HERE
The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced. 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' lead the nominations. Indian short film 'Anuja' also received a nomination
The highly anticipated 'Oscars 2025' nominations list has been released. The Academy has announced the list of films competing for the awards. The nominations ceremony was postponed due to wildfires in Los Angeles. The list of films competing for the 97th Academy Awards was finally released on Thursday.
In this list, 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez,' which performed well at the Golden Globe Awards, have received the most nominations. Following them are Conclave, Anora, The Substance, The Real Pain, Wicked, A Complete Unknown, and Dune: Part 2.
India's Official Oscars 2025 Entry
The Indian short film 'Anuja' has been nominated in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the executive producer of this film, directed by Adam J. Graves. The awards ceremony will be held on March 2nd of this year, hosted by Conan O'Brien
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Perez
I Am Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Carla Sofia Gascón (Emilia Perez)
Miche Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I Am Still Here)
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (The Real Pain)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)