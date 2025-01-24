Oscars 2025: Full list of 97th Academy Award Nominees; Check complete list HERE

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced. 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' lead the nominations. Indian short film 'Anuja' also received a nomination

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 8:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 8:46 AM IST

The highly anticipated 'Oscars 2025' nominations list has been released. The Academy has announced the list of films competing for the awards. The nominations ceremony was postponed due to wildfires in Los Angeles. The list of films competing for the 97th Academy Awards was finally released on Thursday.

In this list, 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez,' which performed well at the Golden Globe Awards, have received the most nominations. Following them are Conclave, Anora, The Substance, The Real Pain, Wicked, A Complete Unknown, and Dune: Part 2.

article_image2

India's Official Oscars 2025 Entry

The Indian short film 'Anuja' has been nominated in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the executive producer of this film, directed by Adam J. Graves. The awards ceremony will be held on March 2nd of this year, hosted by Conan O'Brien

article_image3

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Perez
I Am Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

article_image4

Best Director

Sean Baker (Anora)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

article_image5

Oscars 2025, Nominations Full List, 97th Academy Awards

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Carla Sofia Gascón (Emilia Perez)
Miche Madison (Anora)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Fernanda Torres (I Am Still Here)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (The Real Pain)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)

