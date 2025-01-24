Oscars 2025: Full list of 97th Academy Award Nominees; Check complete list HERE

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced. 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' lead the nominations. Indian short film 'Anuja' also received a nomination

The highly anticipated 'Oscars 2025' nominations list has been released. The Academy has announced the list of films competing for the awards. The nominations ceremony was postponed due to wildfires in Los Angeles. The list of films competing for the 97th Academy Awards was finally released on Thursday.

In this list, 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez,' which performed well at the Golden Globe Awards, have received the most nominations. Following them are Conclave, Anora, The Substance, The Real Pain, Wicked, A Complete Unknown, and Dune: Part 2.