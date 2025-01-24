Micro-Cap Stock Nvni Rallies After-hours On Regaining Nasdaq Compliance: Retail Sentiment Inflects Higher

To regain compliance, Nvni was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1 for at least 10 consecutive business days.

Shares of Sao Paulo, Brazil-based B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provider Nvni Group Limited (NVNI) rallied in Thursday’s after-hours session, sending retail sentiment soaring.

The stock rally followed the company’s announcement that it regained compliance with the Nasdaq exchange’s minimum closing bid price requirement. In July 2024, the Nasdaq notified the company that it was not in compliance with the requirement because its stock failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1 per share for 30 consecutive days.

To regain compliance, Nvni was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1 for at least 10 consecutive business days.

Nvni stock jumped on the announcement, ending the after-hours session up 30.32% at $1.984.

Last week, Nvni said it received a Nasdaq notification for non-compliance with the listing standard related to a delay in filing its interim financial statements on Form 6-K for the period ending the second quarter of 2023.

NVNI sentiment and message volume January 23, 2025, after-hours as of 8:59 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Nvni stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (75/100) from the ‘bearish’ sentiment that prevailed a day earlier. As retail welcomed the move, the chatter grew louder, sending the message volume to ‘high’ levels.

Over the past 24 hours, message activity on the Nvni stream on Stocktwits increased by over 1,000%.

Commenting on the stream, a retail watcher called for a break above $2.50. Another was even more optimistic as they eyed the $4-$5 level.

A user said they saw early signs of bullish momentum and suggested keeping an eye on volume and key support levels.

Some also warned against FOMO buys and recommended waiting for consolidation.

Nvni stock is down about 39% so far in January after rising nearly 65% in 2024.<

