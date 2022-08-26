Sexy at 48: Malaika Arora flaunts her assets in florescent green sports bra and shorts

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shows off her perfect curves and flaunts her assets in a florescent green sports bra and matching shorts. Check out her latest gym wear:

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is unrivalled when it comes to rocking a beautiful gym appearance. The model and actress, who is quite picky about her physical appearance, is frequently seen working out hard in the gym.

At 48, Malaika Arora advocates for people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, she is well known for occasionally offering exercise advice. Also see: Sexy video, pictures: Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in orange, flaunts hot legs

On Friday, Malaika Arora was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. The diva was sporting a florescent green cleavage-revealing sports bra and matching shorts. The actor looked fresh as a daisy as she smiled at the camera. Also read: Why is Arjun Kapoor not ready to marry Malaika Arora yet? Actor revealed on Koffee With Karan

Malaika Arora also donned a black bomber jacket on her sexy sports bra and shorts outfit. The queen of athleisure flaunted her toned mid-riffs in style as she let her hair loose on one side.

