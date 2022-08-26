Sexy at 48: Malaika Arora flaunts her assets in florescent green sports bra and shorts
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shows off her perfect curves and flaunts her assets in a florescent green sports bra and matching shorts. Check out her latest gym wear:
Image Credit: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is unrivalled when it comes to rocking a beautiful gym appearance. The model and actress, who is quite picky about her physical appearance, is frequently seen working out hard in the gym.
Image Credit: Varinder Chawla
At 48, Malaika Arora advocates for people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, she is well known for occasionally offering exercise advice.
Image Credit: Varinder Chawla
On Friday, Malaika Arora was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. The diva was sporting a florescent green cleavage-revealing sports bra and matching shorts. The actor looked fresh as a daisy as she smiled at the camera.
Image Credit: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora also donned a black bomber jacket on her sexy sports bra and shorts outfit. The queen of athleisure flaunted her toned mid-riffs in style as she let her hair loose on one side.
Image Credit: Varinder Chawla
The Bollywood diva is known for her dedication to her fitness routine and has also been pegged as India's Kim Kardashian. Yoga forms an important part of her day-to-day life, and she regularly posts videos on the benefits of different asanas for her followers.
