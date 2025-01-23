Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

Cumin-haldi water can provide many health benefits when consumed regularly, especially as a beverage. Check out the benefits of starting your morning with cumin turmeric water.

Cumin is a spice that can provide many health benefits if used regularly. Especially when consumed as a drink. If a pinch of turmeric is mixed with cumin, its health benefits are doubled. This Ayurvedic drink rich in nutrients is not only easy to prepare, but also provides many health benefits.

Check out the benefits of starting your morning with cumin turmeric water.

Detoxifies the Body:

The antioxidants present in cumin work to flush out toxins from the body. It improves the functioning of the liver and helps in flushing out toxins from the body.

Improves skin and hair health:

By drinking cumin turmeric water, you can also get healthy and glowing skin. The antioxidants present in this detox water act as a natural detoxifier that removes toxins from your body, reduces acne. It can reduce the signs of aging by reducing skin wrinkles. It strengthens hair follicles, prevents hair loss and encourages the formation of shiny hair.

Prevents of anemia:

If you are suffering from anemia, then cumin turmeric water can be beneficial for you. It is a strong source of iron, so by drinking it regularly, you can increase the level of hemoglobin. Drinking it can reduce the symptoms of weakness and fatigue in the body.

Helps in weight loss:

Drinking cumin turmeric water helps in weight loss. Due to the fiber layer, this detox water boosts digestion, improves metabolism and reduces appetite. The turmeric present in it improves metabolism and helps in digesting food better. This drink helps in increasing metabolism and burning fat faster.

Clean your blood:

This detox water prepared with turmeric helps keep the blood thin and light, controls blood sugar levels, and effectively flushes out harmful toxins from the body.

How to make Jeera-Turmeric Water

Step 1: Add 1-2 teaspoons of cumin seeds to a cup of water and boil it.

Step 2: Add a pinch of turmeric to it and let it boil for a minute.

Step 3: When the water changes color, filter it remove the cumin seeds from it, and let it cool before drinking.

Drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning. Make sure to keep a gap of half an hour between this drink and breakfast.

