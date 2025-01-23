Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

Cumin-haldi water can provide many health benefits when consumed regularly, especially as a beverage. Check out the benefits of starting your morning with cumin turmeric water.

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water
Author
Neha Choudhary
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 4:52 PM IST

Cumin is a spice that can provide many health benefits if used regularly. Especially when consumed as a drink. If a pinch of turmeric is mixed with cumin, its health benefits are doubled. This Ayurvedic drink rich in nutrients is not only easy to prepare, but also provides many health benefits.

 

Check out the benefits of starting your morning with cumin turmeric water.

 

Detoxifies the Body:

The antioxidants present in cumin work to flush out toxins from the body. It improves the functioning of the liver and helps in flushing out toxins from the body.

 

Improves skin and hair health:

By drinking cumin turmeric water, you can also get healthy and glowing skin. The antioxidants present in this detox water act as a natural detoxifier that removes toxins from your body, reduces acne. It can reduce the signs of aging by reducing skin wrinkles. It strengthens hair follicles, prevents hair loss and encourages the formation of shiny hair.

 

Prevents of anemia:

If you are suffering from anemia, then cumin turmeric water can be beneficial for you. It is a strong source of iron, so by drinking it regularly, you can increase the level of hemoglobin. Drinking it can reduce the symptoms of weakness and fatigue in the body.

 

Helps in weight loss:

Drinking cumin turmeric water helps in weight loss. Due to the fiber layer, this detox water boosts digestion, improves metabolism and reduces appetite. The turmeric present in it improves metabolism and helps in digesting food better. This drink helps in increasing metabolism and burning fat faster.

 

Clean your blood:

This detox water prepared with turmeric helps keep the blood thin and light, controls blood sugar levels, and effectively flushes out harmful toxins from the body.

 

How to make Jeera-Turmeric Water

Step 1: Add 1-2 teaspoons of cumin seeds to a cup of water and boil it.

Step 2: Add a pinch of turmeric to it and let it boil for a minute.

Step 3: When the water changes color, filter it remove the cumin seeds from it, and let it cool before drinking.

Drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning. Make sure to keep a gap of half an hour between this drink and breakfast.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

7 Tips to Reduce Your Risk for Heart Disease

7 Tips to Reduce Your Risk for Heart Disease

Winter Special : Homemade lip balm for soft and healthy lips in winter

Winter Special : Homemade lip balm for soft and healthy lips in winter

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

Post Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process RBA

Post-Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process

Lung Cancer: A guide to risks, treatment and support RBA

Lung Cancer: A guide to risks, treatment and support

Recent Stories

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide AJR

How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide

Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23 ATG

Kolkata Metro UPDATE: GOOD news for commuters; Services increased from January 23

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned anr

Skull theft shocker in Bihar: Several human skulls stolen from graveyard in Bhagalpur; locals and cops stunned

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

PHOTOS Rashmika Mandanna's 6 Stunning Suit Ideas for marriage RBA

PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna's 6 Stunning Suit Ideas for marriage

Recent Videos

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon