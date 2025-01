Indu Nand Giri, a Delhi native, transitioned from an IT professional and makeup artist to becoming the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara during Mahakumbh 2025. Deeply devoted to Sanatan Dharma and Goddess Kali, she left her career to embrace spiritual service. Indu now inspires others by overcoming societal struggles and promoting faith and self-confidence as a path to transformation.