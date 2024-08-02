Sawan Shivratri 2024: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp status to share

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2024: Here are some wishes, SMS, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses to share with your loved ones on Sawan Shivratri. Read on to check them out.

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Sawan Shivratri is an auspicious festival. This year's main Hindu event occurs on Friday, August 2. It is observed at the 'Chaturdashi tithi' of Krishna Paksha in the Sawan month. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva worship him, ask for favours, and fast (vrat). You may also commemorate this sacred event by sending Shivratri blessings to your loved ones. So we gathered Shivratri greetings, texts, SMS, photos, and Facebook and WhatsApp statuses. Could you continue reading to find out about them?

Sawan Shivratri 2024 Date & Timings

The auspicious event happens on the 14th day of the waning moon, also known as Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi, and is regarded as one of the most important evenings for Shiva worshippers. Sawan Shivratri is scheduled for Friday, August 2nd, 2024. The fortunate hours according to Drik Panchang are as follows:

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 00:05 AM to 00:51 AM, August 3, 2024

Shivaratri Parana Time: 06:14 AM to 15:35 PM, August 3, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 15:26 PM on August 2, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 15:50 PM on August 3, 2024

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Wishes, Messages and SMS

May Lord Shiva bless you with happiness and tranquility on this auspicious day. Happy Sawan Shivratri!



As we celebrate Sawan Shivratri, may Lord Shiva guide you through your journey and remove all obstacles from your path. Om Namah Shivaya!

May the divine energy of Lord Shiva surround you and your loved ones, bringing peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

On this holy occasion of Sawan Shivratri, may your prayers be heard and your wishes granted by Lord Shiva. Have a blessed day!

Sending you my warmest wishes on Sawan Shivratri. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. Om Namah Shivaya!

Happy Sawan Shivratri! May the divine light of Lord Shiva fill your life with joy and enlightenment.

Wishing you a blessed Sawan Shivratri! May Lord Shiva's blessings be with you and your family, bringing happiness, prosperity, and good health.

Happy Sawan Shivratri! May the divine grace of Lord Shiva fill your life with peace, joy, and fulfillment. Om Namah Shivaya!

On the auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with strength, wisdom, and serenity. Have a wonderful day filled with divine blessings.

May the holy vibes of Sawan Shivratri bring positivity and spiritual growth into your life. Wishing you and your family a blessed and joyous Sawan Shivratri!

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Facebook and WhatsApp statuses

May the sacred chants of "Om Namah Shivaya" resonate in your heart, filling your life with positive vibrations and a profound connection with the divine. Wishing you a blessed Sawan!

May the holy month of Sawan bring you closer to your spiritual goals and fill your life with happiness and peace.

As you immerse yourself in the divine aura of Sawan, may your prayers and offerings reach the abode of Lord Shiva, bringing fulfillment, prosperity, and eternal bliss. Happy Sawan!

Like the blooming lotus emerging from the muddy waters, may you rise above challenges and embrace divine purity and enlightenment in this auspicious month of Sawan. Happy Sawan!

As the rain showers upon the earth, may Lord Shiva's blessings shower upon you and your loved ones. Happy Sawan!

May the celestial melodies of Damru and the divine energy of Lord Shiva fill your life with harmony and bliss this Sawan. Happy Shravan!

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2024 Quotes

Here are some motivating quotes on Happy Shivratri 2024 for inspiration:

Chanting the “Om Namah Shivaya” mantra opens the gates to your celestial being.

I am Shiva, I am satya, I am shunya. I am wherever you go. I am everything you are.

Surrender in front of Shiva to find the optimum mukti.

Shiva is everything the world is and is not.

Om Namah Shivaya! May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness, and prosperity into your life.

Sawan Shivratri is a reminder to surrender to Lord Shiva, to let go of our ego and connect with the divine energy within us.

When you have faith and devotion in your heart, Lord Shiva's blessings will always be with you. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Sawan Shivratri is a time to seek Lord Shiva's guidance and blessings. Let us embrace the divine energy and embark on a path of spirituality.

May Lord Shiva's divine grace remove all obstacles from your life and fill it with love, peace, and happiness. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

