Ram Navami 2022: Know date, tithi time, rituals, bhog details and more

Chaitra Navratri 2022i is an important holiday celebrated by Hindus all throughout India. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 2, 2022, and will end on April 11, 2022, with 'Dashami' (the tenth day). Navratri is a nine-day celebration that honours Goddess Durga's nine incarnations. Navami is one of the most auspicious days during Chaitra Navratri (the ninth day). This day is known as Ram Navami, and it is devoted to Lord Rama.

Tithi timings: This year, Ram Navami occurs on April 10, 2022 this year. On April 10, 2022, at 01:23 a.m., Navami tithi begins; and on April 11, 2022, at 03:15 a.m., Navami Tithi comes to an end.

Rituals: The celebration of Rama Navami begins with a prayer to the Sun. Devotees mark the day by singing devotional songs, listening to religious book recitations, and chanting Vedic hymns. On this day, they also observe a fast. Devotees break their fast at the end of the day after eating fruits and sweets. The Ram Navami event also includes a chariot parade. Devotees form a procession and install the idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman in a decked chariot. Rituals include taking a holy bath in Ayodhya's sacred river, Saryu.

All about bhog: People worship Lord Rama and Goddess Siddhidatri on this day and offer bhog to them. Devotees often organise Kanjak or Kanya Pujan, which invites nine young girls and provides them with a nice vegetarian feast (bhog). While the meals on the bhog platter vary from person to person, there are a few dishes that are always present: halwa and puri, with sookha (dry) chana on the side.

