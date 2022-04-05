Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2022: Makhana kheer to kuttu dosa, 5 lip-smacking dishes one must try

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    Some individuals observe a fast or vrat during Navratri. While many individuals adhere to a vegetarian diet, some adhere to a more stringent one that completely avoids certain items. So, to make things easier for you this year, we've compiled a list of Navratri-themed dishes.

    Sabudana vada/ khichdi

    Sabudana is a versatile component that may be prepared in a variety of ways to produce delectable dishes such as sabudana papad, khichdi, and others. All of these dishes seem delicious. During a fast, sabudana (tapioca) is incredibly nutritious and offers quick energy. This simple dinner has sabudana, peanuts, and delicate spices. These sabudana tikkis are made of mashed potatoes along with cashews for some added crunch and green chillies for a bit of spice.

    Makhana kheer

    People enjoy desserts, so one can try low-fat kheer with makhana and almonds. Because of the low-fat content, you may enjoy yourself without worrying about calories. This delicious kheer meal will make your fast even more rewarding.

    Also Read | Gudi Padwa 2022: Ladoos to Shrikhand, 5 yummy desserts one must try

     

    Dhokla from samak chawal

    This dish is a nice twist from the usual fried pakoras and puris. Samak ke chawal is used in the preparation of steaming dhoklas. This dhokla dish has whole red chilies, cumin, ghee, and curry leaves, making it a healthful way to fast. You won't be able to stop yourself from creating this unique Navratri fasting dish at home.

    Kuttu dosa

    If you enjoy dosas, try something new this Navratri instead of the traditional kuttu puris. A crispy dosa stuffed with potato and cooked with kuttu ka atta. Don't forget to serve it with a mint and coconut chutney.

    Also Read | 5 ways to stay hydrated during scorching summers

    Aloo curry

    This classic aloo curry is one of the most popular meals during Navratri. When fasting, use rock salt or sendha namak to prepare this delicious lunch meal. It's delicious with kuttu puris or roti.

    Also Read | 5 unhealthy drinks that can halt your weight loss journey

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Having Kidney issues Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems RBA

    Having Kidney issues? Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022 Know history significance theme and more gcw

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme and more

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus - adt

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert RBA

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    Recent Stories

    Inside Pictures of Rashmika Mandanna 5 luxurious houses in Goa Bengaluru and more drb

    Inside Pictures of Rashmika Mandanna's 5 luxurious houses in Goa, Bengaluru and more

    Elections cannot happen within 3 months: Pakistan poll body tells Imran Khan - adt

    "Elections cannot happen within 3 months": Pakistan poll body tells Imran Khan

    Rashmika Mandanna vs Yash: Actress once called KGF star 'show off'; know what happened next RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna vs Yash: Actress once called KGF star 'show off'; know what happened next

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad: KL Rahul pleased with LSG determination despite loss against SRH-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul pleased with LSG's determination despite loss against SRH

    From Oppo F21 Pro to Xiaomi 12 Pro 5 smartphones launching in April 2022 gcw

    From Oppo F21 Pro to Xiaomi 12 Pro: 5 smartphones launching in April 2022

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon