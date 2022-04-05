Navratri 2022: Makhana kheer to kuttu dosa, 5 lip-smacking dishes one must try

Some individuals observe a fast or vrat during Navratri. While many individuals adhere to a vegetarian diet, some adhere to a more stringent one that completely avoids certain items. So, to make things easier for you this year, we've compiled a list of Navratri-themed dishes.

Sabudana vada/ khichdi Sabudana is a versatile component that may be prepared in a variety of ways to produce delectable dishes such as sabudana papad, khichdi, and others. All of these dishes seem delicious. During a fast, sabudana (tapioca) is incredibly nutritious and offers quick energy. This simple dinner has sabudana, peanuts, and delicate spices. These sabudana tikkis are made of mashed potatoes along with cashews for some added crunch and green chillies for a bit of spice.

Makhana kheer People enjoy desserts, so one can try low-fat kheer with makhana and almonds. Because of the low-fat content, you may enjoy yourself without worrying about calories. This delicious kheer meal will make your fast even more rewarding. Also Read | Gudi Padwa 2022: Ladoos to Shrikhand, 5 yummy desserts one must try

Dhokla from samak chawal This dish is a nice twist from the usual fried pakoras and puris. Samak ke chawal is used in the preparation of steaming dhoklas. This dhokla dish has whole red chilies, cumin, ghee, and curry leaves, making it a healthful way to fast. You won't be able to stop yourself from creating this unique Navratri fasting dish at home.

Kuttu dosa If you enjoy dosas, try something new this Navratri instead of the traditional kuttu puris. A crispy dosa stuffed with potato and cooked with kuttu ka atta. Don't forget to serve it with a mint and coconut chutney. Also Read | 5 ways to stay hydrated during scorching summers