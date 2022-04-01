Gudi Padwa 2022: Ladoos to Shrikhand, 5 yummy desserts one must try

Gudi Padwa is a happy occasion for the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan area. It is commemorated on the first day of the Chaitra month, the Hindu calendar's first month. According to the calendar, today is also the first day of the new year. Here are several treats to try on Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is a happy occasion for the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan area. It is commemorated on the first day of the Chaitra month, the Hindu calendar's first month. According to the calendar, today is also the first day of the new year. This event is mostly observed in Maharashtra. The term Gudi Padwa is derived from the words 'Gudi', which means Lord Brahma's flag or symbol, and 'Padwa,' which indicates the first day of the lunar moon's phase. Sweets and pastries are essential components of Indian celebrations. Here are several treats to try on Gudi Padwa. Shrikhand: Shrikhand is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert prepared from thick hanging curd or yoghurt. It has a saffron and cardamom flavour. Those with a sweet tooth will like it.

Coconut ladoos: Bite-sized ladoos prepared with condensed milk, khoya, desiccated coconut, and almonds are a delicious addition to your Gudi Padwa dessert buffet. Ladoos are appreciated by everyone, so make them sweet and crispy with coconuts.

Gujiya: Karanji, also known as gujiya, is a fried dumpling filled with sweetened khoa, coconut, and dried fruits.

Modak: Modak, a traditional Ganesh Chaturthi dessert, can also be included in a traditional sweet dish for celebrating the Marathi New Year. While you're at it, why not take the meal to the next level by preparing it with multiple flavours?