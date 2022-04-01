Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Ladoos to Shrikhand, 5 yummy desserts one must try

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    Gudi Padwa is a happy occasion for the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan area. It is commemorated on the first day of the Chaitra month, the Hindu calendar's first month. According to the calendar, today is also the first day of the new year. This event is mostly observed in Maharashtra. The term Gudi Padwa is derived from the words 'Gudi', which means Lord Brahma's flag or symbol, and 'Padwa,' which indicates the first day of the lunar moon's phase. Sweets and pastries are essential components of Indian celebrations. Here are several treats to try on Gudi Padwa.

    Shrikhand:

    Shrikhand is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert prepared from thick hanging curd or yoghurt. It has a saffron and cardamom flavour. Those with a sweet tooth will like it.

    Coconut ladoos:

    Bite-sized ladoos prepared with condensed milk, khoya, desiccated coconut, and almonds are a delicious addition to your Gudi Padwa dessert buffet. Ladoos are appreciated by everyone, so make them sweet and crispy with coconuts.

    Gujiya:

    Karanji, also known as gujiya, is a fried dumpling filled with sweetened khoa, coconut, and dried fruits.

    Modaka

    Modak:

    Modak, a traditional Ganesh Chaturthi dessert, can also be included in a traditional sweet dish for celebrating the Marathi New Year. While you're at it, why not take the meal to the next level by preparing it with multiple flavours?

     

    Puran Poli

    Puran Poli is a great accompaniment to Gudi Padwa. Puran poli is a delicious flatbread filled with a sweetened lentil filling made of split chana dal and jaggery.

