Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raisin Water Secrets: Essential health benefit of drinking on an empty stomach

    Incorporating raisin water into your daily routine offers a wealth of health benefits, thanks to its abundance of vitamins, minerals, and fiber for overall wellness.
     

    Raisin Water Secrets: Essential health benefit of drinking on an empty stomach NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Raisins are not just a tasty treat but also pack a punch of health benefits. Consuming water infused with raisins on an empty stomach can enhance digestion, boost energy levels, and improve overall well-being. Discover the multiple advantages of this simple yet effective practice.
    A boost of energy

    Antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals are just a few of the vital nutrients that raisins are rich in. You can get a bright start to the day by having some raisins in your water first thing in the morning. It makes you healthier and more content overall.

    Raisin Water Secrets: Essential health benefit of drinking on an empty stomach NTI

    1. Better digestion
    Because raisins are high in fiber, they may benefit your digestive system. In addition to encouraging bowel regularity, the dietary fiber will stave off constipation.

    2. Hydration
    Your body needs more water during the summer. When ingested first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, raisin water is a revitalizing method of staying hydrated. Additionally, you'll have a cool, refreshed feeling all day.

    3. Better immunity
    Antioxidants found in raisins are very abundant and can aid in the removal of toxins from the body. Drinking a glass of raisin water first thing in the morning will give your body an antioxidant boost that can help against infections and illnesses.

    Maintaining a good weight
    When combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise, drinking a glass of raisin water first thing in the morning can help you efficiently manage your weight. Because raisins are high in fiber, they may help increase feelings of fullness and decrease daily calorie intake.

    ALSO READ: How eating eggs supports thyroid health: Key benefits and nutritional insights

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to apply for PAN card online and monitor your application status NTI

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to apply for PAN card online and monitor your application status

    Check your daily horoscope: September 9, 2024 - Be careful Virgo, good day for Scorpio and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 9, 2024 - Be careful Virgo, good day for Scorpio and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Acid Rain Explained: What it is and it's impact on the Environment NTI

    Acid Rain Explained: What it is and it's impact on the Environment

    What is a Marriage Certificate and how can you obtain one in India? NTI

    What is a Marriage Certificate and how can you obtain one in India?

    Recent Stories

    Derailment averted: Kalindi Express escapes disaster after hitting LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur (WATCH) snt

    Derailment averted: Kalindi Express escapes disaster after hitting LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur (WATCH)

    tennis Jannik Sinner wins US Open 2024: Italian earns staggering Rs 30.2 crore for title finish at Flushing Meadows snt

    Jannik Sinner wins US Open 2024: Italian earns staggering Rs 30.2 crore for title finish at Flushing Meadows

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to apply for PAN card online and monitor your application status NTI

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to apply for PAN card online and monitor your application status

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Adani Group to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on September 09, 2024 RKK

    Adani Group to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on September 09, 2024

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon