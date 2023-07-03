Quit smoking to exercise-7 ways to reduce cholesterol without medicine

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is crucial for heart health. Here are seven natural ways to reduce cholesterol levels and promote cardiovascular well-being.
     

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    In today's fast-paced world, prioritizing heart health and maintaining optimal cholesterol levels is crucial. High cholesterol levels are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular issues. However, the good news is that there are several natural ways to lower cholesterol levels without relying solely on medication. By adopting these seven effective strategies, you can actively reduce cholesterol levels and promote a healthier cardiovascular system.

    From making dietary changes, such as incorporating heart-healthy foods and reducing saturated fats, to embracing an active lifestyle with regular exercise, these natural approaches offer long-term benefits. Additionally, incorporating fibre-rich foods, consuming healthy fats, maintaining a healthy weight, moderating alcohol intake, quitting smoking, and managing stress can all contribute to lower cholesterol levels. 

    Also Read: Skincare routine to Balanced diet -7 ways to look younger than your age

    By implementing these lifestyle modifications, you take control of your health and work towards achieving optimal cholesterol levels naturally. Always consult a healthcare professional for personalized guidance and monitor your progress on the journey to better heart health. Here are seven natural ways to help reduce cholesterol levels:

    Adopt a heart-healthy diet: Include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Limit saturated and trans fats in fried foods, processed snacks, and fatty meats. Choose lean proteins, such as fish and poultry, and opt for healthier cooking methods like baking, grilling, or steaming.

    Increase fibre intake: Foods high in soluble fibre, such as oats, barley, legumes, fruits, and vegetables, can help lower cholesterol levels. Aim for at least 25-30 grams of fibre per day.

    Consume healthy fats: Replace saturated and trans fats with healthier fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Sources include olive oil, avocados, nuts, and seeds. Omega-3 fatty acids in fatty fish like salmon and tuna can also help lower cholesterol.

    Also Read: 10 Effective Tips to Keep Your House Smelling Fresh During Monsoon

    Regular physical activity: Engage in regular aerobic exercises like brisk walking, jogging, or cycling. Physical activity helps raise HDL (good) cholesterol levels and lower LDL (bad) cholesterol.

    Maintain a healthy weight: Losing excess weight can positively impact cholesterol levels. Combine a balanced diet with regular exercise to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

    Limit alcohol intake: Excessive alcohol use might contribute to excessive cholesterol levels. If you prefer to consume alcohol, do so in moderation (one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for males).

    Quit smoking: Smoking causes blood vessel damage, reduces HDL cholesterol, and raises the risk of heart disease. Quitting smoking can improve cholesterol levels and overall cardiovascular health.

    Remember, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice, especially if you have high cholesterol or any underlying health conditions. They can provide guidance tailored to your needs and help monitor your progress.


     

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
