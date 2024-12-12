Entertainment

Pushpa 2: Fastest to 1000Cr, Beats KGF2 & RRR

Pushpa 2 Roars at the Box Office

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 continues its box office rampage, setting new records. The film has been running for 7 days.

Pushpa 2 Crosses 1000 Crore

According to sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 has earned over ₹1000 crore worldwide in 7 days. In India, it has earned ₹687 crore.

Pushpa 2 Breaks 7 Film Records

By earning ₹1000 crore in just 7 days, Pushpa 2 has broken the records of 7 films.

1. Prabhas' Bahubali 2

Prabhas' Bahubali 2 took approximately 10 days to reach ₹1000 crore.

2. Yash's KGF 2

Yash's blockbuster KGF 2 took 16 days to earn ₹1000 crore.

3. Ram Charan's RRR

The global phenomenon RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, reached ₹1000 crore in 16 days.

4. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's highest-grossing film, Jawan, took 18 days to reach ₹1000 crore.

5. Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas' highest-grossing film of 2024, Kalki 2898 AD, took 25 days to reach ₹1000 crore.

6. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, a box office sensation, took 27 days to earn ₹1000 crore.

7. Aamir Khan's Dangal

Aamir Khan's Dangal, one of India's highest-grossing films, took 154 days to reach ₹1000 crore.

