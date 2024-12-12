spirituality

New Year 2025: Know Full moon dates, festivals, auspicious observances

When are the Full Moon Dates in 2025?

The last day of each month in the Hindu calendar is Purnima. This date holds special significance. Satyanarayan Vrat is observed on this day. Find out the 2025 Purnima dates

January 2025 Purnima Date

Purnima in January 2025 falls on Monday, January 13th. Shakambhari Jayanti and Lohri will be celebrated on this day

February 2025 Purnima Date

Magh Purnima is on Wednesday, February 12th. Sant Ravidas Jayanti is also celebrated on this day

March 2025 Purnima Dates

Purnima in March falls on two days. March 13th is Vrat Purnima (Holika Dahan), and March 14th is Snan Daan Purnima

April 2025 Purnima Date

Chaitra Purnima is on Saturday, April 12th. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated, and Vaishakh Snan begins

May 2025 Purnima Date

Vaishakh Purnima is on Monday, May 12th. Buddha Jayanti and Kurma Avatar Divas are celebrated

June 2025 Purnima Dates

Jyeshtha Purnima falls on two days: June 10th (Vrat Purnima) and June 11th (Snan Daan Purnima and Sant Kabir Jayanti)

July 2025 Purnima Date

Ashadha Purnima, also known as Guru Purnima, is on Thursday, July 10th

August 2025 Purnima Date

Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan and Nariyal Purnima) is on Saturday, August 9th

September 2025 Purnima Date

Bhadrapada Purnima is on Sunday, September 7th. A lunar eclipse will be visible in India on this day

October 2025 Purnima Dates

Ashwin Purnima falls on two days: October 6th (Sharad Purnima) and October 7th (Snan Daan Purnima)

November 2025 Purnima Date

Kartik Purnima is on Wednesday, November 5th. Tripurari Purnima, Dev Diwali, and Prakash Parv are celebrated

December 2025 Purnima Date

Margashirsha Purnima is on Thursday, December 4th. Dattatreya Jayanti is also celebrated on this day

