New Year 2025: Know Full moon dates, festivals, auspicious observances

spirituality
The last day of each month in the Hindu calendar is Purnima. This date holds special significance. Satyanarayan Vrat is observed on this day. Find out the 2025 Purnima dates
Purnima in January 2025 falls on Monday, January 13th. Shakambhari Jayanti and Lohri will be celebrated on this day
Magh Purnima is on Wednesday, February 12th. Sant Ravidas Jayanti is also celebrated on this day
Purnima in March falls on two days. March 13th is Vrat Purnima (Holika Dahan), and March 14th is Snan Daan Purnima
Chaitra Purnima is on Saturday, April 12th. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated, and Vaishakh Snan begins
Vaishakh Purnima is on Monday, May 12th. Buddha Jayanti and Kurma Avatar Divas are celebrated
Jyeshtha Purnima falls on two days: June 10th (Vrat Purnima) and June 11th (Snan Daan Purnima and Sant Kabir Jayanti)
Ashadha Purnima, also known as Guru Purnima, is on Thursday, July 10th
Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan and Nariyal Purnima) is on Saturday, August 9th
Bhadrapada Purnima is on Sunday, September 7th. A lunar eclipse will be visible in India on this day
Ashwin Purnima falls on two days: October 6th (Sharad Purnima) and October 7th (Snan Daan Purnima)
Kartik Purnima is on Wednesday, November 5th. Tripurari Purnima, Dev Diwali, and Prakash Parv are celebrated
Margashirsha Purnima is on Thursday, December 4th. Dattatreya Jayanti is also celebrated on this day
