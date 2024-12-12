Lifestyle
A classic golden embroidered saree like Deepti Sadhwani's always looks special. Achieve a royal look with this elegant choice.
For a subtle look at your friend's sangeet, choose a golden lehenga like the TMKOC actress.
Try a shimmering white lehenga with silver sequin work for a dazzling wedding look. Opt for full sleeves in winter.
This light net lehenga with a shimmery touch is perfect for a friend's Haldi ceremony.
Deepti looks stunning in this white chiffon lehenga with a ruffle blouse. Perfect for a sangeet, and affordable too!
Deepti's pastel shades are always a hit. This light and elegant georgette saree is perfect for parties.
Pair a satin ready-to-wear saree with a sequin or pearl blouse for any event. Complete the look with red lipstick.
