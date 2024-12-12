Lifestyle

8 Lehenga-Saree Styles by Deepti Sadhwani

Golden Organza Saree

A classic golden embroidered saree like Deepti Sadhwani's always looks special. Achieve a royal look with this elegant choice.

Golden Lehenga

For a subtle look at your friend's sangeet, choose a golden lehenga like the TMKOC actress.

White Silver Work Lehenga

Try a shimmering white lehenga with silver sequin work for a dazzling wedding look. Opt for full sleeves in winter.

Yellow Lehenga

This light net lehenga with a shimmery touch is perfect for a friend's Haldi ceremony.

White Lehenga

Deepti looks stunning in this white chiffon lehenga with a ruffle blouse. Perfect for a sangeet, and affordable too!

Pastel Georgette Saree

Deepti's pastel shades are always a hit. This light and elegant georgette saree is perfect for parties.

White Satin Ready-to-Wear Saree

Pair a satin ready-to-wear saree with a sequin or pearl blouse for any event. Complete the look with red lipstick.

