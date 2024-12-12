DA Hike announced by Rajasthan govt: Huge financial outlay for state employees

State government employees will receive a DA increase at varying rates. Those under the Fifth Pay Commission will receive a 7% increase, while those under the Sixth Pay Commission will receive a 12% increase. Meanwhile, the DA increase amount in West Bengal remains unclear.

State government employees' DA is public again. The central government has already announced a 3% DA increase for the new year. In total, central government employees will receive 53% DA.

Meanwhile, there is still confusion about the DA of West Bengal state government employees. It is not yet clear what percentage of DA state employees will receive.

New information came to light this month. A new rule for giving DA is being introduced. It is being heard that the DA of state government employees will increase differently. Some will increase by 12%, while others by 7%.

The DA of state government employees who are under the Fifth and Sixth Pay Commissions will increase.

The salary of state government employees under the Fifth Pay Commission will increase by 7%. Those under the Sixth Pay Commission will receive a 12% increase.

Those under the Fifth Pay Commission used to receive 443% DA. Their DA will increase to 455%. Those under the Sixth Pay Commission used to receive 246% DA. Their DA will increase to 239% (This seems like a typo, likely meant to be 258%).

This new rule is not being implemented in this state, but rather in Rajasthan. The Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, announced this.

Meanwhile, DA has not yet been announced in this state. There is still speculation about how much DA the Mamata government will increase.

