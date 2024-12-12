DA Hike announced by Rajasthan govt: Huge financial outlay for state employees

State government employees will receive a DA increase at varying rates. Those under the Fifth Pay Commission will receive a 7% increase, while those under the Sixth Pay Commission will receive a 12% increase. Meanwhile, the DA increase amount in West Bengal remains unclear.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

State government employees' DA is public again. The central government has already announced a 3% DA increase for the new year. In total, central government employees will receive 53% DA.

article_image2

Meanwhile, there is still confusion about the DA of West Bengal state government employees. It is not yet clear what percentage of DA state employees will receive.

article_image3

New information came to light this month. A new rule for giving DA is being introduced. It is being heard that the DA of state government employees will increase differently. Some will increase by 12%, while others by 7%.

article_image4

The DA of state government employees who are under the Fifth and Sixth Pay Commissions will increase.

article_image5

The salary of state government employees under the Fifth Pay Commission will increase by 7%. Those under the Sixth Pay Commission will receive a 12% increase.

article_image6

Those under the Fifth Pay Commission used to receive 443% DA. Their DA will increase to 455%. Those under the Sixth Pay Commission used to receive 246% DA. Their DA will increase to 239% (This seems like a typo, likely meant to be 258%).

article_image7

This new rule is not being implemented in this state, but rather in Rajasthan. The Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, announced this.

article_image8

Meanwhile, DA has not yet been announced in this state. There is still speculation about how much DA the Mamata government will increase.

