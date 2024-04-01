Prevention of Blindness Week 2024: 7 easy eye exercises to improve vision

While eye exercises can assist reduce eye strain and increase concentration, they do not always result in major vision improvements or the correction of underlying vision disorders. Here are seven basic eye exercises that might assist maintain eye health and ease eye pain.

If you’ve never had a vision problem, you probably don’t give much thought to your eyes. And you may not be aware of the vision changes that occur as you age, some of which can dramatically affect the way you see — or even lead to blindness. The good news is that even small preventive measures, like wearing sunglasses, eating greens, and getting regular eye exams, can help you protect your eyes and stave off vision problems later in life.

While eye exercises can help relieve eye strain and improve focus, they may not necessarily lead to significant improvements in vision or correct underlying vision problems. However, here are seven simple eye exercises that may help maintain eye health and alleviate eye discomfort.

Also Read: Goa to Manali: India's top 7 summer travel places you should visit

Palming: Rub your palms together vigorously until they feel warm, then gently cup them over your closed eyes without applying pressure. Relax and breathe deeply for a few minutes, allowing your eyes to rest in the darkness. Palming can help relax tired eyes and reduce eye strain.

Eye Rolling: Sit comfortably and look straight ahead. Slowly roll your eyes clockwise for a few seconds, then switch to counterclockwise. Repeat this motion several times. Eye rolling can help improve blood circulation to the eyes and relieve tension in the eye muscles.

Near-Far Focus: Hold a pen or finger at arm's length and focus on it. Then, without moving your head, shift your focus to an object in the distance. Alternate between focusing on the near object and the distant object several times. This exercise helps strengthen eye muscles and improve focus flexibility.

Also Read: Hair Loss: 7 signs of hairfall due to stress

Blinking: Blinking is a natural way to lubricate the eyes and prevent dryness. Take a moment to blink your eyes rapidly for a few seconds, then close them and allow them to rest. Repeat this process several times to keep your eyes moist and refreshed.

Figure Eight: Imagine an imaginary figure-eight shape in front of you. Trace the figure-eight horizontally with your eyes for a few repetitions, then trace it vertically. This exercise helps improve eye coordination and mobility.

Focus Shifting: Hold your thumb or a pen about 10 inches away from your face. Focus on the object for a few seconds, then shift your focus to an object in the distance. Repeat this focus shifting between the near and far objects several times. This exercise helps improve focusing ability and eye coordination.

Eye Massage: Gently massage your eyelids and temples using your fingertips in a circular motion. Close your eyes and apply gentle pressure, moving in a circular motion for a few minutes. Eye massage can help stimulate blood flow to the eyes and relieve tension.

While these exercises can be beneficial for eye comfort and relaxation, you must consult an eye care professional if you experience persistent vision problems or discomfort. Regular eye exams are crucial for maintaining eye health and detecting any underlying issues early. Additionally, practising good eye habits, such as taking regular breaks from screens, maintaining proper lighting, and staying hydrated, can contribute to overall eye health.