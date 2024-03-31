Goa to Manali: India's top 7 summer travel places you should visit

Lifestyle
Explore rugged mountains, serene lakes, and ancient monasteries while soaking in the breathtaking beauty of this Himalayan region.
Shimla is a charming hill station that exudes old-world charm. Take leisurely strolls along the Mall Road, explore colonial-era architecture, and revel in the cool mountain breeze.
Trek through pine forests, indulge in thrilling sports, or simply unwind amidst the picturesque landscapes of this scenic hill town.
Escape to the tranquil hills of Munnar and immerse yourself in tea estates. Trek through scenic trails, visit cascading waterfalls, and rejuvenate your senses amidst mountains.
Explore picturesque landscapes, indulge in adventurous activities, and savor the authentic flavors of Kodava cuisine.
Embark on a tropical paradise getaway, where pristine beaches and vibrant marine life await. Dive into crystal-clear waters, explore coral reefs, and unwind on sun-kissed shores.
Goa is a perennial favorite among travelers seeking a summer escape. Lounge on sandy shores, indulge in water sports, and explore colonial-era churches and forts.