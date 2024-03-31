Lifestyle

Goa to Manali: India's top 7 summer travel places you should visit

1. Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir:

Explore rugged mountains, serene lakes, and ancient monasteries while soaking in the breathtaking beauty of this Himalayan region.

2. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh:

Shimla is a charming hill station that exudes old-world charm. Take leisurely strolls along the Mall Road, explore colonial-era architecture, and revel in the cool mountain breeze.

3. Manali, Himachal Pradesh:

Trek through pine forests, indulge in thrilling sports, or simply unwind amidst the picturesque landscapes of this scenic hill town.

4. Munnar, Kerala:

Escape to the tranquil hills of Munnar and immerse yourself in tea estates. Trek through scenic trails, visit cascading waterfalls, and rejuvenate your senses amidst mountains.

5. Coorg, Karnataka:

Explore picturesque landscapes, indulge in adventurous activities, and savor the authentic flavors of Kodava cuisine.

6. Andaman and Nicobar Islands:

Embark on a tropical paradise getaway, where pristine beaches and vibrant marine life await. Dive into crystal-clear waters, explore coral reefs, and unwind on sun-kissed shores.

7. Goa

Goa is a perennial favorite among travelers seeking a summer escape. Lounge on sandy shores, indulge in water sports, and explore colonial-era churches and forts.

