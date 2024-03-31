Lifestyle

Hair Loss: 7 signs of hairfall due to stress

Many people worry about their hair falling out due to stress. Here are seven symptoms that hair loss may be due to stress.

Image credits: Freepik

Increased Shedding

Stress-induced hair loss may cause extra hair on your pillow, shower drain, or hairbrush.

Image credits: our own

Thinning Hair

Stress-related hair loss can weaken hair, especially around the crown and hairline. It may broaden when the scalp is exposed.

Image credits: Getty

Sudden Onset

Hair loss from stress can happen quickly and without warning. Hair loss may rise soon, especially during stressful or emotional periods.

Image credits: Getty

Scalp Sensitivity or Discomfort

Stress can cause scalp irritation, itching, and pain. These symptoms may accompany hair loss and indicate scalp tension.

Image credits: Getty

Changes in Hair Texture

Stress can make hair drab, dry, brittle, or breakable. It may also become frizzy or dull.

Image credits: Getty

Hair Loss Patterns

Stress-related hair loss may cause thinning of the temple, crown, or frontal hairline. The cause of stress and individual characteristics affect these patterns.

Image credits: freepik

Emotional Triggers

Be aware of emotional causes for hair loss. Work stress, marital troubles, financial worries, and big life changes can cause hair loss.

Image credits: Pexels
