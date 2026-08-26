Gardening Tips: 5 Beautiful Types of Roses You Can Grow at Home
Want to add a splash of colour to your garden? Discover 5 beautiful rose varieties that can transform your outdoor space.
Rose affair!
Every garden is incomplete without beautiful roses blooming in your lush green paradise. Roses are evergreen, stunning, colourful, and add life to every space. Here are 5 varieties you must plant.
Desi Rose
Evergreen and how! Perfect for beginners, this hardy variety grows well from healthy cuttings and adapts nicely to local climates.
Floribunda Roses
Great for large containers or garden borders, these feature cheerful clusters of multiple flowers on a single stem.
Button Rose
Ideal for small pots and windowsills. Looks pretty and cute.
Climbing Roses
Excellent for covering walls. Acts as a perfect plant for elaborate gardens.
Hybrid Tea Roses
Known for long stems makes for a wonderful cut flowers for indoor display.
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