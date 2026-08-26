How To Grow Betel Leaves At Home: Easy Pot Planting Guide For Fresh Leaves
Want to grow fresh betel leaves at home? With the right stem, pot, soil, watering routine and sunlight, you can easily grow a healthy betel leaf plant and harvest fresh leaves.
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A Part of Our Culture
Betel leaves are a big part of Indian culture, used in everything from weddings to temple offerings. But did you know it's super easy to grow this plant at home? You can have fresh paan leaves right from your balcony pot.
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Start with a Healthy Stem Cutting
Finding betel leaf seeds is tough, so everyone grows it from a stem cutting. Pick a healthy, disease-free stem and cut a 4-6 inch piece. Make a clean, 45-degree cut just below a leaf node. Remove the bottom leaves, leaving only the top two.
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Root the Cutting in Water First
Don't plant the cutting in soil directly. Instead, place it in a glass of clean water in a bright spot, away from direct sunlight. Change the water every two days to prevent rot. Once you see a good bunch of small roots, it's ready for the pot.
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Prepare the Right Pot and Soil Mix
Paan plants hate soggy soil but don't like being completely dry either. Mix regular garden soil with coco peat and well-rotted compost. If your soil is heavy like clay, add some coarse sand. Choose a deep pot with good drainage holes.
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Transplant and Give It Something to Climb
Once your cutting has healthy roots, transplant it into the pot. Bury the rooted end a few inches deep and gently press the soil around it. Since the betel leaf is a natural climber, give it a small trellis or stick to climb on.
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Choose the Right Light and Location
The plant loves partial shade with some morning sun. An east or north-facing spot is perfect. Harsh afternoon sun will burn its delicate leaves. If you're keeping it indoors, a bright window with indirect light works best.
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Water Consistently, and Feed Every Few Weeks
Keep the soil slightly moist all the time. Water it regularly but make sure to drain any extra water from the base. During monsoon, you can water it less. Feed the plant with a liquid fertilizer every 3-6 weeks, or use cow dung manure a few times a year.
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Watch Out for Pests and Harvest the Right Way
Watch out for red mites and leaf diseases. If you see any, treat them with a mild insecticidal soap. Your plant will be ready for its first harvest in about 4-6 months. Use clean scissors and never pick more than a quarter of the leaves at once. This keeps the plant healthy.
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