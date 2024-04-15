Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Planning Amarnath Yatra this year? Know dates, routes, registration details

    Pilgrims who want to join the Amarnath Yatra can make reservations beginning April 15.

    Planning Amarnath Yatra this year? Know dates, routes, registration details RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    The Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave shrine in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The cave is situated at an altitude of about 3,888 meters (12,756 feet) in the Himalayas and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

    The pilgrimage typically takes place during the Hindu month of Shravan (July to August), coinciding with the Hindu festival of Shravan Purnima. It lasts for around 45 days and attracts thousands of devotees from various parts of India and abroad.

    Amarnath Yatra dates

    The yearly Amarnathji Yatra to honor 'Baba Barfani' begins on June 29 and ends on August 19, 2024. Pilgrims who want to join the Yatra can make reservations beginning April 15, according to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. 

    Also read: Watch: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple

    Amarnath Yatra routes

    The Amarnath Yatra, which takes place every year amid heavy surveillance and vigil, follows two tracks: the classic 48-kilometer-long Nunwan-Pahalgam path in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometer-long shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

    To brace for extreme weather conditions and natural disasters, a significant number of security officers will be stationed along the Amarnath Yatra route. Furthermore, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officers are receiving specialized training to become members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs), ensuring the safety and convenience of devotees.

    Also read: Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan; Randeep Hooda thanks 'Unknown Men'

    Areas to be developed

    Jammu and Kashmir's Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs), which include members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, NDRF, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), would be posted at almost a dozen vital locations along the twin pathways to the sacred cave site.

    Amarnath Yatra registration

    The registration for the Amarnath Yatra and the issuance of the Yatra Permit (YP) is done on a first-come, first-served basis. One Yatra permit is valid for only one person. Pilgrims must complete the registration process at approved bank branches utilizing biometric eKYC authentication in real-time.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amarnath Yatra 2024: As early registration opens, here's a step-by-step guide to apply for it gcw

    Amarnath Yatra 2024: As early registration opens, here's a step-by-step guide to apply for it

    Summers season: Tips to maintain mattress, pillow temperature during this time RBA

    Summers season: Tips to maintain mattress, pillow temperature during this time

    Rising cases of Cancer in India: How early screening can help in handling cancer burden? RBA

    Rising cases of Cancer in India: How early screening can help in handling cancer burden?

    Daily Horoscope for April 15, 2024 Aries Gemini Libra Cancer Capricorn Pisces Virgo Leo Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 15, 2024: Be careful Taurus, good day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for April 15, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 15, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Elvish Yadav flaunts latest Mercedes G Wagon worth Rs 3.07 crore RBA

    WATCH: Elvish Yadav flaunts latest Mercedes G Wagon worth Rs 3.07 crore

    Kerala actress attack case: Attempt to sabotage evidence of memory card thwarted by survivor; Here's how anr

    Kerala actress attack case: Attempt to sabotage evidence of memory card thwarted by survivor; Here's how

    Amarnath Yatra 2024: As early registration opens, here's a step-by-step guide to apply for it gcw

    Amarnath Yatra 2024: As early registration opens, here's a step-by-step guide to apply for it

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining AJR

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi rkn

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon