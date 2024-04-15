Watch: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon walked the ramp at a unique fashion event held in Varanasi and wore traditional outfits designed by Manish Malhotra.

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon walked the ramp at a unique fashion event held in Varanasi on Sunday. Manish Malhotra presented the event, which took place against the background of the city's Namo Ghat, and Ranveer and Kriti were the night's showstoppers. In the viral footage, Ranveer can be seen sporting a beautiful kurta with a dhoti and dupatta. Meanwhile, Kriti looked great in a red lehenga paired with a simple but stunning dupatta.

The video

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Actress Kriti Sanon and actor Ranveer Singh participate in a fashion show curated by Indian Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra on the theme 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture & Craftsmen' pic.twitter.com/eaR7CLehJR — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

The event

The event aimed to highlight the delicate handicrafts and handlooms that Varanasi is known for. The event brought the Banarasi weaves into the spotlight.

Ranveer Singh hugs fans in Varanasi

Ranveer Singh also prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He was seen alongside Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon. Ranveer looked great in a white kurta and pyjamas.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will soon welcome his first child with Deepika Padukone. The two revealed their pregnancy in February of this year, when Deepika published a cute poster with the words "September 2024" on it.