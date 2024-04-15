Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan; Randeep Hooda thanks 'Unknown Men'

    Randeep Hooda reacted to the news of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba's death. Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, who was accused of Sarabjit Singh's killing in 2013, died in Lahore. The actor also remembered Sarabjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur.

    Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan; Randeep Hooda thanks 'Unknown Men' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Randeep Hooda responded to the killing of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, Sarabjit Singh's assassin. Amir Sarfaraz, an underworld figure, was shot dead in Lahore. He was allegedly slain by 'unknown males' on a bike. He was charged with Sarabjit Singh's murder in 2013. Randeep, who played Sarabjit in the movie, 'thanked' the unknown guys who caused his death. He also remembers Sarabjit's sister, Dalbir Kaur.

    Taking to X, Randeep Hooda posted, “Karma.. Thank you Unknown Men. Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served.”

    About Amir Sarfaraz Tamba’s Death:
    According to reports, Tamba was attacked by thugs on motorbikes in the Islampura neighbourhood. He was sent to the hospital in severe condition but was pronounced dead. While Asianet Newsable cannot verify this story independently, the police have yet to corroborate it. However, other news outlets, such as PTI, cited government sources.

    Also Read: Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Suspect seen in CCTV a criminal from Gurugram

    Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan; Randeep Hooda thanks 'Unknown Men' RBA

    According to a PTI report, Tamba's family members said that two individuals arrived on a motorbike at their house and shot him in the top floor. According to the report, his body had four gunshot wounds, two in the chest and two in the legs. One of the gunmen was wearing a helmet, while the other was wearing a mask, and both fled the area after firing at him.

    Also Read: Why Salman Khan stays in Galaxy Apartments despite earning in crores?

    Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan; Randeep Hooda thanks 'Unknown Men' RBA

    About Sarabjit Singh’s Death:
    Sarabjit Singh died from a heart attack on May 2, 2013, at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore. He was in a coma for about a week after being savagely abused by convicts at the high-security Central Jail Lahore. It was stated that he was assaulted with bricks and iron bars. Sarabjit was condemned to death in 1990 after being convicted of taking part in a series of explosions in Punjab, Pakistan. However, his sister, Dalbir Kaur, said he was a victim of mistaken identification and had mistakenly crossed the border. She battled for him for several years till her death in 2022.

    The 2016 film Sarabjit was directed by Omung Kumar. Randeep played the eponymous character, and Aishwarya Rai played his sister.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jinto named house captain for sixth week rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jinto named house captain for sixth week

    Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away by committing suicide RKK

    Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away by committing suicide

    Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Suspect seen in CCTV a criminal from Gurugram

    Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Suspect seen in CCTV a criminal from Gurugram

    Salman Khan house shootout: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility; read his Facebook post RBA

    Salman Khan house shootout: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility; read Facebook post

    Vishu 2024: Mammootty to Manju Warrier, Malayalam stars extend New Year greetings anr

    Vishu 2024: Mammootty to Manju Warrier, Malayalam stars extend New Year greetings

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-765 April 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-765 April 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody until April 23 in Delhi excise policy case AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody until April 23 in excise policy case

    BJP alleges targeted attacks in West Bengal; Homes, religious sites hit in Murshidabad (WATCH) AJR

    BJP alleges targeted attacks in West Bengal; Homes, religious sites hit in Murshidabad (WATCH)

    Kerala: Bike rider dies after getting entangled in rope meant for PM Modi's security in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Bike rider dies after getting entangled in rope meant for PM Modi's security in Kochi

    Which weapon was used to fire outside Salman Khan's house? RKK

    Which weapon was used to fire outside Salman Khan's house?

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon