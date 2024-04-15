Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan; Randeep Hooda thanks 'Unknown Men'

Randeep Hooda reacted to the news of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba's death. Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, who was accused of Sarabjit Singh's killing in 2013, died in Lahore. The actor also remembered Sarabjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur.

Randeep Hooda responded to the killing of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, Sarabjit Singh's assassin. Amir Sarfaraz, an underworld figure, was shot dead in Lahore. He was allegedly slain by 'unknown males' on a bike. He was charged with Sarabjit Singh's murder in 2013. Randeep, who played Sarabjit in the movie, 'thanked' the unknown guys who caused his death. He also remembers Sarabjit's sister, Dalbir Kaur.

Taking to X, Randeep Hooda posted, “Karma.. Thank you Unknown Men. Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served.”

Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam , today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served 🙏

About Amir Sarfaraz Tamba’s Death:

According to reports, Tamba was attacked by thugs on motorbikes in the Islampura neighbourhood. He was sent to the hospital in severe condition but was pronounced dead. While Asianet Newsable cannot verify this story independently, the police have yet to corroborate it. However, other news outlets, such as PTI, cited government sources.

According to a PTI report, Tamba's family members said that two individuals arrived on a motorbike at their house and shot him in the top floor. According to the report, his body had four gunshot wounds, two in the chest and two in the legs. One of the gunmen was wearing a helmet, while the other was wearing a mask, and both fled the area after firing at him.

About Sarabjit Singh’s Death:

Sarabjit Singh died from a heart attack on May 2, 2013, at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore. He was in a coma for about a week after being savagely abused by convicts at the high-security Central Jail Lahore. It was stated that he was assaulted with bricks and iron bars. Sarabjit was condemned to death in 1990 after being convicted of taking part in a series of explosions in Punjab, Pakistan. However, his sister, Dalbir Kaur, said he was a victim of mistaken identification and had mistakenly crossed the border. She battled for him for several years till her death in 2022.

The 2016 film Sarabjit was directed by Omung Kumar. Randeep played the eponymous character, and Aishwarya Rai played his sister.