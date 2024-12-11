Lifestyle

Why Jaggery is a must-have in your winter diet: 6 Key benefits

Image credits: Pinterest

Boosts Immunity

Antioxidants included in jaggery help fortify the immune system and shield the body from seasonal ailments like the flu and colds.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Improves Digestion

It aids in digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and promoting bowel movement, making it helpful in preventing constipation during the cold months.

 

Image credits: Getty

Warms the Body

Jaggery has a natural heating effect, which helps to keep your body warm in winter, making it an ideal food during chilly weather.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Detoxifies the Body

It helps flush out toxins from the liver and blood, purifying the system and improving overall health.

Image credits: Pinterest

Rich in Nutrients

Jaggery contains essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which are beneficial for maintaining overall health during winter.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Relieves Cough and Cold

Due to its natural medicinal properties, jaggery helps soothe the throat, making it an excellent remedy for coughs and respiratory issues common in winter.

Image credits: stockphoto

