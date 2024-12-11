Why Jaggery is a must-have in your winter diet: 6 Key benefits

Lifestyle
Antioxidants included in jaggery help fortify the immune system and shield the body from seasonal ailments like the flu and colds.
It aids in digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and promoting bowel movement, making it helpful in preventing constipation during the cold months.
Jaggery has a natural heating effect, which helps to keep your body warm in winter, making it an ideal food during chilly weather.
It helps flush out toxins from the liver and blood, purifying the system and improving overall health.
Jaggery contains essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which are beneficial for maintaining overall health during winter.
Due to its natural medicinal properties, jaggery helps soothe the throat, making it an excellent remedy for coughs and respiratory issues common in winter.
