Monsoon in India: Health tips to ensure wellness amid rainy season

While governments and authorities are issuing generic health advisories for the general good, we need to take several precautions to minimize the woes of the Monsoon season. Being the most common season for flu and infections, the advent of Monsoon means we must pull up our socks to protect ourselves and our loved ones. We must also be aware and informed to tackle the menace of water-borne diseases during this season. According to the World Health Organization, over 3.4 million people fall sick due to these diseases. Now, let’s delve into some tips that might be useful for you.

Bank on Instant Smoothies & Shakes

Taking the right nutrition is the key to living a longer and healthier life, whether it's during the Monsoon or any other part of the year. Instead of snacking food with preservatives or outside contamination, try whipping instant smoothies and shakes with a cutting-edge portable blender.

Eat Freshly Cooked Food

It is advisable to skip ready-to-cook sachets and pre-cut food options during the monsoon season. Such items are more likely to attract germs and infections, hence compromising the hygiene quotient. A food-borne disease during the monsoon season would definitely add to your woes, and therefore, we recommend that you consume only freshly cut fruits and vegetables that are cooked properly at home. Also, do not forget to wash the food items properly, and lest we forget, outside food is strictly prohibited.

Adding Warm Spices Helps

Some age-old food ingredients are commonly found in most Indian households and have natural immunity-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties. While these spices do wonders for food's flavour, taste, and aroma, they enhance our immunity and help us avoid and fight diseases. Including such ingredients wherever possible in your meal preparations is strongly advised. Some of these natural ingredients are turmeric, cloves, garlic, and ginger.

Wash Hands Frequently

The American Journal of Preventive Medicine states that the risk of respiratory illnesses and diarrhoea, quite common during the Monsoons, can be reduced drastically simply by washing hands regularly with soap and water. Whether it’s homecoming from outdoors, post-gym return, after using the washroom or before and after eating anything, make sure that everyone in your home washes their hands properly using soap. This simple step can help us eliminate a number of menaces that trouble us amid incessant rains.

