Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares pic with pregnant wife Priscilla Chan, set to welcome third child

Meta co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg gave out his 2023 new year wishes by sharing a beautiful picture with his pregnant wife Priscilla Chan. Zuckerberg took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with his wife who was flaunting her baby bump.

The Instagram post reads, “Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023.” The couple is all set to welcome their third child in 2023.

The couple can be seen smiling while the 37-year-old Chan is showing off her baby belly while wearing a stunning white outfit. On the other side, Zukerberg, 38, can be seen gushing while placing Chan's stomach with his hands.

Earlier in September 2022, Zuckerberg announced that his wife, Priscilla Chan, is pregnant with baby no 3. He wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year".

In college, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg fell in love. At Harvard University, their romance developed, and they began dating in 2003. They were married in 2012, when it all started.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are blessed with two daughters - August and Maxima. The couple welcomed their first child, Maxima, in 2015. In 2017, they announced the birth of their second daughter, August.

Chan, 37, is a pediatrician and philanthropist. After graduating from Harvard University, she studied medicine at the University of California. After meeting at a fraternity party at Harvard University, the couple started dating in 2003. On May 19, 2012, the pair exchanged vows on Zuckerberg's property. They commemorated their tenth wedding anniversary last year by acting out a scenario from their nuptials.

