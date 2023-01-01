Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 16,000 on Flipkart! Check out details of the amazing deal

    The Google Pixel 6a, which was launched at a whopping Rs 43,900, is now down to Rs 29,900 on Flipkart.  However, with deals and bank offers, Google’s powerful mid-ranger can be bought at an effective price of Rs 16,000.

    The Pixel 6a is the only feasible alternative if you're seeking for a mid-range device. The smartphone, which had an initial price tag of outrageous Rs 43,900, is now available on Flipkart for Rs 29,900. But with discounts and bank incentives, it's possible to get Google's potent midranger for as little as Rs 16,000 in actual cash. In India, the Pixel 4a was superseded by the Pixel 6a. The smartphone uses the Google’s Tensor chipset and features a compact form factor.

    The Google Pixel 6a is now available on Flipkart for Rs 29,900, down from its initial price of Rs 43,900. On the other hand, Bank of Baroda cardholders are eligible for a Rs 2000 discount on the Pixel 6a. Better still, if you have a Federal Bank Card, as it will give you a Rs 3000 immediate discount. Therefore, the price of the phone would decrease to Rs 26,900 after applying the bank offer.

    As of right now, Flipkart will also trade in your old phone for up to Rs 17,500. That all relies on the make and model of your previous phone. If you have a mid-range phone, don't expect to receive the exact amount that Flipkart has offered.

    However, if you are exchanging in a high-end Samsung phone or an older iPhone, you could earn closer to Rs 15,000 in return. Therefore, the price of the gadget would drop to Rs 16,900 even if you receive the minimum value for your previous phone of Rs 10,000.

    The 6.1-inch OLED screen of the Google Pixel 6a has a full-HD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 4 is used to protect the display. An octa-core Google Tensor SoC, a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of internal storage power the smartphone. The smartphone has two rear cameras, one with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and the other with a 12-megapixel secondary lens. The smartphone also features a USB Type-C port for charging. The Pixel 6a houses a 4,410mAh battery with fast charging support.

