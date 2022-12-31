UPIDown trends on Twitter as users unable to make payments on New Year's Eve 2022

People using GooglePay, PhonePe, Paytm and other UPI services are having trouble with sending and receiving payments on New Year's Eve 2022.

UPI users flooded social media to express their displeasure on Saturday (December 31) as the payments interface server seems to be down causing disruptions in making payments across the country.

The issue of UPI payments is not limited to one or two cities, but people across the country are tweeting about facing issues of the same. They are tagging the official handles of UPI apps seeking an answer on it.

Several posted their complaints on Twitter as the payment shows processing, with money getting debited but not received at the other end. It is not an ideal situation for people celebrating New Year's Eve.

Here are some tweets: