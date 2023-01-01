Happy New Year 2023: How to share new and custom WhatsApp sticker, GIFs to loved ones

The personalised wishes are also perfect to add a hint and blessings of love for friends and family who are staying away from you and it's not possible to meet them in the new year. Create and send customised New Year 2022 and stickers on WhatsApp to wish new year to your friends and family. Here is a step-by-step guide.

2023 is here to start with fresh goals, aspirations, hopes, and happiness. People are set to begin the year on a bright and upbeat note as they share presents and blessings with their loved ones.

Here is a step-by-step tutorial on how to make and send customised WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs, which you can send to your loved ones to amplify the joy of the holiday season. These personalised greetings are also ideal for including a love note and blessings for loved ones who are far away from you and who you won't be able to see in the New Years.

How to send fresh stickers over WhatsApp chat

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the group or chat where you wish to send New Year's stickers.

Now look through the chat's message box for the installed New Year stickers.

The emoji area is where you can find the stickers.

Navigate to your preferred new year's sticker next.

The sticker you wish to share is tap and send.

How to get festive stickers for WhatsApp

Open the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Now look for New stickers.

The sticker pack you want to utilise may be opened and installed.

Next, open the installed sticker pack app and add stickers to WhatsApp.

How to make a custom New Year's GIF on WhatsApp

On your iOS or Android smartphone, launch WhatsApp.

Open the window for your individual or group conversation where you wish to send Happy New Year GIFs.

Select Gallery from the attachment menu by clicking the attachment option in the WhatsApp message box.

Now go through the photos on your phone to discover the video you want to turn into a GIF.

In the WhatsApp preview box, choose the video and shorten it by six seconds.

Now transmit the movie as a GIF by tapping on the GIF icon in the preview box.

