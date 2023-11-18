Looking for an impromptu weekend hill-station escape from Bengaluru? Try these places!

Bengaluru dwellers seeking quick getaways have nearby gems like Yercaud's serene lake, Chikkamagaluru's trails and waterfalls, Ooty's beauty and attractions, Wayanad's lakes and peaks, and Yelagiri's tranquil ambience. Ranging from 160 to 285 km, these destinations offer rejuvenating respites in nature's embrace for impromptu trips.

For those seeking a quick escape from the routine life of college and office in Bengaluru, last-minute travel plans often hold the key to refreshing getaways. As spontaneity takes charge, the desire to explore nearby destinations becomes a reality, drawing many towards serene and picturesque locations.

Yercaud

Among the top spots perfect for impromptu journeys lies Yercaud Hill Station. Nestled in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu, Yercaud allures with its natural lake, famously known as Green Lake, offering a tranquil setting for relaxation. Nestled in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu, is a charming hill station known for its natural beauty and serene ambience. The area is renowned for its picturesque natural lake, often referred to as Green Lake, offering a tranquil setting for visitors.



Lush botanical gardens, including the Orchidarium and the Rose Garden, showcase a diverse range of flora and fauna. The region is adorned with sprawling coffee plantations, infusing the air with the delightful aroma of freshly brewed coffee. In terms of distance, Yercaud is situated approximately 230 kilometres from Bengaluru, making it a manageable 4 to 5-hour journey by road.

Chikkamagaluru



Another gem close to Bengaluru is Chikkamagaluru, a captivating hill station in Karnataka. The Baba Budangiri mountain range, deemed sacred, and the enchanting Mullaiyanagiri peak's trails, weaving through forests and grasslands, make this destination a visual treat. The breathtaking Hebbe waterfall amidst sprawling coffee plantations adds to its charm, making it an ideal weekend retreat. Chikkamagaluru is nearly 240 km by road from Bengaluru.

Ooty



Ooty, also known as Udhagamandalam, stands as a must-visit hill station in Tamil Nadu. The allure of its pleasant climate, natural beauty, and excellent resorts beckons travellers. With attractions like the famed Rose Garden, Nilgiri Mountain Railways, Paikara Lake, and Echo Rock, Ooty boasts a wealth of experiences for every visitor. From Bengaluru, Ooty is 7 hr journey by road. In terms of distance, it is 270 km.



Wayanad

Wayanad, a verdant district in South India, presents a plethora of scenic delights suitable for a quick day trip from Bengaluru. From captivating lakes to cascading waterfalls and lofty hills, Wayanad promises an appreciation of nature's splendour in a short excursion.

Wayanad's attractions include enchanting lakes, such as Pookode Lake and Karalad Lake, offering opportunities for boating and leisurely activities amidst stunning surroundings. Waterfalls like Meenmutty and Soochipara captivate with their cascading beauty, while the Chembra Peak entices trekkers seeking adventure and panoramic vistas. Situated approximately 285 kilometres from Bengaluru, Wayanad presents a manageable travel distance of about 6 to 7 hours by road.

Yelagiri

Adding to the list is Yelagiri, approximately 160 km from Bengaluru, offering a serene one-day escape. This charming hill station captivates visitors with its natural beauty and tranquil ambience. The Punganur Lake Park stands out as a popular attraction, encompassing a serene lake perfect for boating and leisurely activities.



Yelagiri's allure lies in its natural beauty, offering a perfect escape for those seeking a brief respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. The hill station's proximity to Bengaluru, a travel distance of about 3 to 4 hours by road, makes it an ideal spot for a refreshing day trip or a tranquil one-day retreat,

For those yet to chart their weekend plans, these nearby destinations present a perfect impromptu getaway to rejuvenate and unwind amidst nature's embrace. Whether it's Yercaud's natural allure, Chikmagalur's mountainous splendour, or Ooty's picturesque landscapes.