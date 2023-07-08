Lifestyle

Mysore to Pondicherry-7 Weekend Getaways from Bangalore

These weekend getaway ideas provide a mix of cultural, historical, and natural experiences within a short distance from Bangalore, allowing for a refreshing break from the city.

Pondicherry

French-influenced Pondicherry blends Indian and European traditions. Experience Auroville's spirituality, colonial architecture, and beaches.

Coorg

Coorg, the "Scotland of India," is a hill station with coffee plantations, waterfalls, and magnificent vistas. It provides hiking, animal viewing, and local culture.

Wayanad

Wayanad, Kerala, has lush woods, tea and coffee plantations, and animal sanctuaries. It provides hiking, animal viewing, and tranquilly.

Ooty

A prominent hill station with a mild temperature and beautiful scenery. Boat on Ooty Lake, see the Botanical Gardens, and ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train.

Nandi Hills

Weekenders head to Nandi Hills, a short drive from Bangalore. Visit Nandi Fort, walk the hills, and watch the dawn.

Hampi

UNESCO World Heritage site Hampi was the Vijayanagara Empire's capital. Visit this historical site's temples, ruins, and architecture.

Mysore

Famous for its colourful marketplaces, Mysore Palace, and rich heritage. Visit the Mysore Zoo, historical attractions, and the colourful Dasara celebration if timed well.

