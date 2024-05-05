Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Secure 28-run victory over Punjab Kings with strong bowling effort

    Chennai Super Kings deliver a commanding bowling performance to defeat Punjab Kings by 28 runs in a crucial IPL encounter. Read on for a summary of the match and key highlights from both teams' performances.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 5, 2024, 7:35 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings showcased a dominant bowling display, securing a 28-run victory against Punjab Kings and adding crucial two points to their tally. With this win, they ascend to third position on the points table with 12 points. Punjab Kings' batting faltered, leading to their defeat, as CSK breaks their losing streak of five matches against Punjab Kings.

    While chasing a target of 168, Punjab Kings faced early setbacks with the dismissals of Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw. Despite Prabhsimran Singh's promising 30 off 23 balls and contributions from other batsmen, Punjab Kings struggled to maintain momentum. CSK's bowlers maintained pressure, with Ravindra Jadeja leading the attack with figures of 3/20. Other bowlers including Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande claimed crucial wickets, limiting Punjab Kings to 139/9 in 20 overs.

    In the first innings, CSK, after being put into bat by Punjab Kings, saw a steady partnership between skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell. Ravindra Jadeja's explosive 43 off 26 balls anchored the innings, guiding CSK to a total of 167/9 in 20 overs. Rahul Chahar starred with the ball for Punjab Kings, securing figures of 3/23, supported by Harshal Patel with 3/24.

    Despite a commendable bowling effort from Punjab Kings, CSK's solid batting performance and disciplined bowling ensured their victory in the thrilling encounter.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 7:35 PM IST
