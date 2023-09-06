Janmashtami 2023: How to pray for Lord Krishna on basis of Zodiac Signs

Janmashtami, the birthday eve of Lord Krishna, celebrated with great joy and zealousness in Vrindavan and our entire country each year, will be celebrated on September 6, and 7 this year. Here is how you should worship Lord Krishna according to your zodiac sign.

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This auspicious day falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu lunar calendar, which typically corresponds to August or September in the Gregorian calendar. The festival is observed with great devotion and enthusiasm by Hindus across India and in other countries with significant Hindu populations. Lord Krishna is known to give and shower his blessings to his devotees when pleased. The much-awaited festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated on September 6-7 this year. It is said to be one of the most auspicious days of the year to get Lord Krishna’s blessings.

Here is how you should worship according to your zodiac:

1. Aries:

On the occasion of Janmashtami, the people born under this zodiac sign should bathe Radha and Krishna in water and offer them milk products along with pomegranates to achieve success in all areas of life. You can also offer red coloured clothes for a successful marital life.

2. Taurus:

To attain abundance and prosperity in life, you should bathe Radha and Krishna in a mixture of water, milk, honey, and curd sugar. You can also decorate Bal Gopal with silver items.

3. Gemini:

Ruled by Lord Buddha, one should bathe Radha and Krishna with milk and offer dry fruits with bananas for a fulfilling life and to gain respect in your circle. You can also adorn Lord Krishna with leheriya-printed clothes.

4. Cancer:

To attain peace and prosperity, you can bathe the deities in Saffron. You can offer coconut sweets to the Lord. Worshippers should adorn the deity with white-coloured clothes. Doing these rituals can make the person blessed with abundance in life.

5. Leo:

People born under this zodiac should bathe Lord Krishna with Ganga Jal mixed with honey. For abundance and prosperity in life, one can also offer jaggery. One can also put an Ashwagandha Tika on Lord Krishna.

6. Virgo:

One should bathe Radha and Krishna with ghee and milk. An offering of dry fruits, elaichi, and cloves along with Tulsi leaves can bring peace and happiness to the worshippers.

7. Libra:

Librans should bathe Radha and Krishna with milk and honey and offer sweets made of milk and bananas for immense prosperity in life. You can also dress Lord Krishna in a green dress and apply sandalwood paste for make-up.

8. Scorpio:

People born under these zodiacs should bathe Lord Krishna with milk, honey, curd, sugar and water. One can also offer jaggery and coconut.

9. Sagittarius:

People born under this Jupiter-ruled sign should bathe Radha and Krishna with milk and honey and also offer bananas and guavas to the Lord. One should decorate Lord Krishna in yellow clothes.

10. Capricorn:

People born under Capricorn should bathe Radha and Krishna with Gangaajal. Offering sweet Paan to Lord Krishna will bring you immense prosperity and success in all areas of life.

11. Aquarius:

People born under the Saturn-ruled sign should bathe Radha and Krishna with honey, curd, milk, sugar, and water. One can offer red-coloured sweets made of milk with cashew nuts.

12. Pisces:

People born under this sign should offer honey, milk, curd, ghee, and sugar to Lord Krishna. Pisceans can also worship Lord Krishna by adorning the deity in yellow-coloured clothes.

