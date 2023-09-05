Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mental Health awareness: 5 dangerous signs which indicate towards Severe Burnout

    Mental health burnout is a significant concern and recognizing its signs early is crucial for taking appropriate steps to address it. Here are five signs that may indicate you are experiencing mental health burnout which can be fatal to your health.

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

    The commonly cited symptoms of burnout include an overwhelming sense of exhaustion, cynicism and detachment, and a sense of professional ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment. But these are just the ways that burnout manifests itself in daily life. Behind the scenes, chronic stress actually alters the structure of the brain. Mental Burnout has long-term effects on memory, creativity, and attention spans. Additionally, people who’ve experienced burnout have less control over their negative emotions, meaning they become stressed more quickly than individuals with a healthy brain. Mental health burnout is a significant concern and recognizing its signs early is crucial for taking appropriate steps to address it.

    Here are five signs that may indicate you are experiencing severe mental health burnout which can be fatal to your health:

    1. Persistent Fatigue:

    Feeling constantly exhausted, even after a full night's sleep, is a common sign of burnout. You may find it challenging to muster the energy for both work and personal life.

    2. Reduced Performance:

    A noticeable decline in your work or academic performance can be a sign of burnout. Tasks that were once manageable may now seem overwhelming, and you may struggle to concentrate or make decisions.

    3. Increased Irritability:

    Burnout often leads to heightened levels of stress, which can manifest as increased irritability and a decreased tolerance for minor frustrations. You may find yourself snapping at colleagues, friends, or family members more frequently.

    4. Withdrawal from Social Activities:

    A loss of interest in socializing or participating in activities you once enjoyed is a common sign of burnout. You might isolate yourself from friends and family or lose enthusiasm for hobbies and social events.

    5. Physical Symptoms:

    Burnout can manifest physically, leading to symptoms such as headaches, muscle tension, and digestive problems. Chronic stress associated with burnout can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to illnesses.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
