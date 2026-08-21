This unique post office is located near Nehru Park on Srinagar's famous Dal Lake. From the outside, it looks like a traditional Kashmiri houseboat. But if you go closer, you will clearly see the 'India Post' name and logo. Don't mistake it for just a photo-op for tourists. It's a fully functional post office where you can send letters, parcels, and postcards. Boat operators, local businesses, residents, and tourists around Dal Lake use its services daily.

Every postcard sent from here gets a special postal cancellation stamp with a picture of the Dal Lake and a Shikara boat. That's why tourists love sending letters to their loved ones from here as a souvenir. The staff collect all the mail daily and take it to Srinagar's main post office. From there, the mail travels to other places. If needed, India Post staff even use 'Shikara' boats to deliver letters to people living in other houseboats.

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