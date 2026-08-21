Did You Know India Has Floating Post Office? Here’s How It Delivers Mail on Water
India is home to a unique floating post office on Dal Lake in Srinagar. Discover its fascinating history, what services it offers and how this unusual postal facility operates on water.
Floating Post Office
When we think of a 'post office' in India, an old building, a red postbox, and staff sorting letters come to mind. But have you ever imagined a post office floating on a houseboat, surrounded by water and snow-capped mountains? This isn't a movie scene! Jammu and Kashmir's famous Srinagar Dal Lake has a real 'Floating Post Office'. It is fully functional and attracts tourists and locals alike. Let's check out the interesting story behind it.
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Where is it exactly?
This unique post office is located near Nehru Park on Srinagar's famous Dal Lake. From the outside, it looks like a traditional Kashmiri houseboat. But if you go closer, you will clearly see the 'India Post' name and logo. Don't mistake it for just a photo-op for tourists. It's a fully functional post office where you can send letters, parcels, and postcards. Boat operators, local businesses, residents, and tourists around Dal Lake use its services daily.
Every postcard sent from here gets a special postal cancellation stamp with a picture of the Dal Lake and a Shikara boat. That's why tourists love sending letters to their loved ones from here as a souvenir. The staff collect all the mail daily and take it to Srinagar's main post office. From there, the mail travels to other places. If needed, India Post staff even use 'Shikara' boats to deliver letters to people living in other houseboats.
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A long history of over 70 years..
Many people think this floating post office started only in 2011. But that was just a renovation. According to records, a 'Floating Mobile Post Office' service was started way back in 1953 for people living in houseboats on Dal Lake and the Jhelum river. By 1954, Srinagar had three such floating post offices! This means the idea of providing postal services on water has a rich history of over 70 years.
This houseboat is not just a post office; it also serves as a 'Philatelic Museum'. Tourists can see rare old stamps and special postal materials related to Kashmir's history here. The floating houseboat was damaged in the massive 2014 Jammu and Kashmir floods. But officials recognised its importance, restored it beautifully, and brought back its old glory.
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