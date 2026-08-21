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Tirumala Gets a Robot Dog: How TTD’s New High-Tech Move Could Make Pilgrim Safety Smarter
TTD is using a robotic dog in Tirumala as part of its wildlife safety efforts. Here’s how the high-tech machine could help detect animal movement and protect pilgrims in the temple area.
Moves easily even in dangerous areas
The TTD is testing a four-legged quadruped robot dog. The main idea is to have a special system that can track leopards and other wild animals in the forest areas along the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala. This robot can get into tricky spots that are hard for regular patrols and cameras to reach.
During a trial run at the Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala, TTD's Additional EO C.H. Venkaiah Chowdary and other officials watched the robot in action. Since it has four legs, it can keep its balance and move forward even on uneven ground, like rocky patches, stairs, and hills. This means staff won't have to go into risky areas as often.
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Surveillance with cameras and thermal sensors
Officials said the robot dog is fitted with regular cameras, a thermal imaging camera, a 360-degree LiDAR, and various other sensors. These tools help it scan the surroundings from different angles. The thermal camera is especially useful in low light, as it can capture heat-based images. This technology helps detect moving creatures even in thick fog or complete darkness. With this data, TTD will get a clearer picture of where and when wild animals are most active in the forest.
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AI identifies animals and sends instant alerts
This robot dog might also use an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system. This AI can tell the difference between humans, vehicles, cattle, and large animals. If it spots a wild animal moving towards the pilgrim path, the system is designed to immediately alert the concerned staff. It can send a geo-tagged alert, along with live video and thermal feeds, to the control room and the on-ground staff. This gives them enough time to react and prevent any danger.
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Can turn animals back without contact
The robot dog will also have sound and light units. Officials are looking at a feature where if a wild animal approaches the pilgrim path, the robot can use sounds and lights to guide it back into the forest, without any physical contact. This method could reduce direct encounters between humans and wildlife.
At the same time, it can alert devotees and help the forest, vigilance, and security teams respond faster. TTD plans to use the robot as an additional mobile monitoring system, not as a replacement for existing camera traps and patrols.
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20-day trial...
TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary said that one robot dog is currently being tested for a trial period of about 20 days. Officials revealed that a Chennai-based startup developed this robot. They also mentioned that each robot could cost around ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh.
If the trial is successful and gives good results in the forest areas, TTD might use more of them. They are also considering using the robot dog extensively during the upcoming Srivari Brahmotsavams next month, keeping in mind the huge crowd of devotees and wildlife movement. The data from the robot could be a game-changer for ensuring pilgrim safety in Tirumala.
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