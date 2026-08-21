The TTD is testing a four-legged quadruped robot dog. The main idea is to have a special system that can track leopards and other wild animals in the forest areas along the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala. This robot can get into tricky spots that are hard for regular patrols and cameras to reach.

During a trial run at the Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala, TTD's Additional EO C.H. Venkaiah Chowdary and other officials watched the robot in action. Since it has four legs, it can keep its balance and move forward even on uneven ground, like rocky patches, stairs, and hills. This means staff won't have to go into risky areas as often.

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