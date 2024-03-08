International Women's Day 2024: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp's status to share

Women's Day 2024: On International Women's Day 2024, let's come together to honour women's achievements everywhere, amplify their voices, and renew our commitment to gender equality. Here are some Women's Day wishes, messages, and greetings for WhatsApp and Facebook status

As the world prepares to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, 2024, it is an opportunity to reflect on progress towards gender equality and recognise the remarkable achievements of women throughout the world. This day serves as a reminder of the continuous battle for women's rights and the need to continue advocating for gender equality across society.

During the festivities, it is critical to recognise the different experiences of women throughout the world, including both their successes and the obstacles they continue to confront. International Women's Day is both a day of celebration and a call to action, encouraging everyone to work towards a more inclusive and fair society for everyone.

On International Women's Day 2024, let us come together to celebrate women's achievements, raise their voices, and renew our commitment to gender equality. Together, we can build a society in which every woman and girl has the chance to fulfil her full potential.

International Women's Day 2024: Messages

"To all the remarkable women out there: May you always know your worth, stand tall in your power, and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Happy International Women's Day!"

"On this International Women's Day, let's celebrate the strength, resilience, and courage of women everywhere. Your voices matter, your stories inspire, and your presence empowers us all."

"Today, we honour the trailblazing women who have shattered barriers, defied expectations, and paved the way for future generations. May we continue to strive for progress and equality for all."

"To every woman who dares to dream, who refuses to be silenced, and who fights tirelessly for a better world: You are the change-makers, the visionaries, and the heart of our communities. Happy International Women's Day!"

"Let's use this day not only to celebrate women's achievements but also to recommit ourselves to dismantling the systemic barriers that still hold so many women back. We can create a more just and equitable world for everyone."

International Women's Day 2024: Quotes

"The power you have is to be the best version of yourself you can be so that you can create a better world." – Ashley Rickards

"Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." – G.D. Anderson

"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." – Coco Chanel

"Women are the real architects of society." – Harriet Beecher Stowe

"We need to reshape our perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead." – Beyoncé

Well-behaved women rarely make history. [Eleanor Roosevelt].

A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself. [Loretta Young].

The best protection any woman can have is courage. [Elizabeth Cady Stanton].

Where there is a woman, there is magic. [Ntozake Shange].

Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world. [Hillary Clinton].

She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword. [Atticus].

There’s nothing a man can do that I can’t do better and in heels. [Ginger Rogers].

Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim. [Nora Ephron].

Girls should never be afraid to be smart. [Emma Watson].

Life is tough, my darling, but so are you. [Stephanie Bennett Henry].

A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink. [Gina Carey].

Sometimes it’s the princess who kills the dragon and saves the prince. [Samuel Lowe].

If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun. [Katherine Hepburn].

We realise the importance of our voice when we are silenced. [Malala Yousafzai].

If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it. [Margaret Fuller].

If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman. [Margaret Thatcher].

A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult. [Melinda Gates].

There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise. [W.E.B. Dubois].

I can and I will. Watch me. [Carrie Green].

The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence. [Blake Lively].

A man’s got to do what a man’s got to do. A woman must do what he can’t. [Rhonda Hansome].

I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world. [Malala].

Nothing can dim the light which shines from within. [Maya Angelou].

Females are strong as hell. [The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt].

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. [Michelle Obama].

There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself. [Hannah Gadsby].

Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry. [Gloria Steinem].

Strong women don’t have ‘attitudes’, we have standards. [Marilyn Monroe].

International Women's Day 2024: Wishes

May you always be surrounded by love, support, and encouragement as you continue to chase your dreams and break down barriers. Happy International Women's Day!

Here's to strong women: May we know them, may we raise them, may we be them. Wishing you a day filled with inspiration and empowerment.

Happy International Women's Day to all the phenomenal women who make the world brighter, kinder, and more compassionate. Your strength and resilience inspire us all.

Today and every day, may you be celebrated for the incredible person you are and the countless ways you make a difference in the world. Happy International Women's Day!

As we celebrate the achievements of women past, present, and future, may we also recommit ourselves to building a world where every woman and girl can thrive. Happy International Women's Day!

You are the most amazing women in this world, and I love the way you are. Happy Women's Day!!

The greatest thing that God has ever created is a women. Happy International Women's Day 2024.

You are a great mother, amazing wife, strong individual, and fantastic daughter. Happy Women's Day 2024.

Women should be treated equally everywhere, there is no chance that women are less than men in any field. Happy Women's Day.

Women make this world a better place to live. Without women there will be no meaning of life. Greetings of International Women's Day 2024.

Feminism doesn't mean to belittle men or make them feel inferior. Feminism means to make people realise that women are as strong and as powerful as other gender. Happy Women's Day 2024.

To all the women out there who are struggling for their basic rights like education, jobs, equality, and more. Happy Women's Day and fight till your emerge victorious.

If strength, courage, determination, resilience, honesty, and selflessness would have a face, undoubtedly it would be a women. Happy International Women's Day.

Being women is not as easy as it looks. You have to give up your dreams, happiness, ambitions, and much more to stand for your family. Happy Women's Day.

Women have proven that they are not less than men in any way. Today we can see women excelling in every field. Let us keep this up. Happy International Women's Day 2024.

International Women's Day 2024: Greetings

You don't need a price charming to save you. You are a strong women, and sufficient for yourself. Happy Women's Day.

Women can play any role they want. Women are brave and fearless, and the world must know it. Greetings of Women's Day 2024!!

Women are the best in any shape, color, and form. Do not care, if people body shame you, because they are just being mean. Happy Women's Day 2024.

Women have always been the best versions of themselves. It just takes best calibre to realise that. Greetings of International Women's Day!

You should be proud of being a women. A women is someone that bears excruciating pain to bring a new life in this world. Let us keep up the strength. Happy International Women's Day.

There is not a single day to celebrate the achievements of women but lets us enjoy this day as a bonus. Happy International Women's Day 2024.

Women's are the strongest living beings on this planet. We must love and respect them forever. Wish you a very happy International Women's Day.

Women are strong, brave, fearless, and above all resilient. Let us pledge to acknowledge the efforts of all women with respect and dignity. Happy International Women's Day.

Women are born to rule, and history is witness to some amazing and wonderful women and their significant roles. Greetings on Women's Day.

You my darling are the best person in my life. You don't only make me proud but also surprise me every day with your multitasking skills. Happy Women's Day Dear Wife.