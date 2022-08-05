International Beer Day 2022: Here are 5 interesting facts you should know about this beverage

Jesse Avshalomovn began observing International Beer Day in 2007 in California. In 2012, it was moved from its original date of August 5 to the first Friday of the month. After that, Beer Day is observed annually on the first Friday in August.

Everyone can drink beer. It satisfies your thirst on a sweltering summer day. It takes the edge off of a hectic day. Beer amplifies the joy of a wonderful event. Speaking of great occasions, today is International Beer Day throughout the world. Here are 5 interesting facts you should know about it:

It's the popular alcoholic beverage: Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage drink worldwide. In fact, after water and tea, beer is the most commonly consumed drink in the world. Know top beer-producing countries: China, the US, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany are the top beer-producing countries in the world, even while global sales are down. Which is the most consumed beer type? The most consumed type of beer worldwide is lager. Lagers include Budweiser, Coors Light, Corona, and Michelob Ultra. These are produced by sizable breweries, which make up around 87 percent of the beer market in the United States.



Which is the strongest beer? The strongest beer in the world has a strength of 67.5% alcohol by volume. This beer was created in 2017 by the Scottish brewery Brewmeister. The beer is called Snake Venom. How is the beer foam created? Natural fermentation, in which the yeast converts the malt sugars in the beer wort into alcohol and carbon dioxide, results in the production of the foamy head atop a beer. The froth is produced when you pour beer into a glass because beer contains carbon dioxide.

