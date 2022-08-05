Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Beer Day 2022: Here are 5 interesting facts you should know about this beverage

    Jesse Avshalomovn began observing International Beer Day in 2007 in California. In 2012, it was moved from its original date of August 5 to the first Friday of the month. After that, Beer Day is observed annually on the first Friday in August.

    International Beer Day 2022 Here are 5 interesting facts you should know about this beverage gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    Everyone can drink beer. It satisfies your thirst on a sweltering summer day. It takes the edge off of a hectic day. Beer amplifies the joy of a wonderful event. Speaking of great occasions, today is International Beer Day throughout the world. Here are 5 interesting facts you should know about it:

    1. It's the popular alcoholic beverage: Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage drink worldwide. In fact, after water and tea, beer is the most commonly consumed drink in the world.
    2. Know top beer-producing countries: China, the US, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany are the top beer-producing countries in the world, even while global sales are down.
    3. Which is the most consumed beer type? The most consumed type of beer worldwide is lager. Lagers include Budweiser, Coors Light, Corona, and Michelob Ultra. These are produced by sizable breweries, which make up around 87 percent of the beer market in the United States.

      Also Read | International Beer Day 2022: 5 reasons why beer is not bad for you
       
    4. Which is the strongest beer? The strongest beer in the world has a strength of 67.5% alcohol by volume. This beer was created in 2017 by the Scottish brewery Brewmeister. The beer is called Snake Venom.
    5. How is the beer foam created? Natural fermentation, in which the yeast converts the malt sugars in the beer wort into alcohol and carbon dioxide, results in the production of the foamy head atop a beer. The froth is produced when you pour beer into a glass because beer contains carbon dioxide.

    Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kindle Paper white to Echo Dot; 5 best tech gifts you can buy for your siblings

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 7:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 5 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Good day for Aries, Cancer, Capricorn and more

    Numerology Predictions for August 5 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for August 5: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Agra sweet shop is selling 24 carat ghevar at Rs 25000 per kg gcw

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Agra sweet shop is selling 24-carat ghevar at Rs 25,000/kg

    Hollywood Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino latest campaign drb

    Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino’s latest campaign

    Numerology Predictions for August 4 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for August 4: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Chander Narain Singh, 2 Garhwal Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Chander Narain Singh, 2 Garhwal Rifles

    Kajol turns 48: Know 9 lesser-known facts about the evergreen actress RBA

    Kajol turns 48: Know 9 lesser-known facts about the evergreen actress

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 5 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Good day for Aries, Cancer, Capricorn and more

    Numerology Predictions for August 5 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for August 5: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence after Erik ten Hag blast; trains with Manchester United squad snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence after Erik ten Hag blast; trains with Man United squad

    Recent Videos

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon