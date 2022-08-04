Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Beer Day 2022: 5 reasons why beer is not bad for you

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 6:55 PM IST

    Beer is celebrated all across the world on International Beer Day at bars, breweries, and backyards and this year it is happening on August 5. On this day, here are 5 reasons why beer is not bad for you.

    Beer is celebrated all across the world on International Beer Day at bars, breweries, and backyards. On this day, beer drinkers around may toast their brewers and bartenders and celebrate the superiority of beer!

    Three goals drive International Beer Day (IBD): to bring people together to drink beer with friends, to honour the hardworking people who make and serve our beer, and to celebrate beers from all over the globe on one memorable day.

    Lowers heart disease

    Beer drinking may lower the risk of coronary heart disease, according to several research. This is due to the fact that beer thins the blood, which lowers the possibility of a clot causing a blockage in the coronary artery. Additionally, it lessens the chance of inflammation, which has the capacity to lead to atherosclerosis.

    Gives you healthy and strong hair

    Because beer is high in vitamin B, it supports healthy, strong hair. Beer's key constituents, malt and hops, provide proteins that help restore damaged hair, but sucrose and maltose sugars also reinforce and shine hair cuticles. Therefore, all you need to revive the volume and lustre of your hair is a bottle of beer.

    Helps in digestion

    Beer's harsh acidity may aid with digestion. Five different varieties of German and Austrian beers were examined in a 2012 study that was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, and it was discovered that each one caused the stomach cells to secrete gastric acid. The reaction increased in proportion to the amount of bitter acids in the brew. Gastric acid plays a crucial role in regulating the growth of harmful intestinal bacteria as well as in the stomach's digestion of food.


    Good for bones

    A fantastic source of silicon, which is necessary for creating and maintaining strong bones, is beer. In fact, a 2013 study published in the International Journal of Endocrinology indicated that the body had no trouble metabolising the mineral orthosilicic acid, which is present in beer.

    Beer lowers cholesterol levels

    Beer increases levels of lipoprotein, a healthy kind of cholesterol that helps keep plaque from forming in the arteries. Additionally, beer has a lot of fibre, which lowers levels of LDL cholesterol, a dangerous kind of cholesterol.

