Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Improve your health during your 40s with these lifestyle changes

    Many women focus on the short-term results instead of focusing on the long-term outcome. Especially in their 40s, women experience a lot of changes in their bodies. By following these habits, you can lead a fit lifestyle. 

    Improve your health during your 40s with these lifestyle changes sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 2:16 PM IST

    Every decade of their life, women should take care of their health and well-being. As they progress in age, many health issues come to the fore, including bone and muscle aches, weight fluctuations, skin problems and other issues. When a woman turns 40, the pre-menopausal phase kicks in, and some put on weight or lose weight. Many women have muscle and bone pain, skin pigmentation, grey hair, etc. A woman should work towards long-term benefits instead of following methods that give you faster results for a short period. You can incorporate these lifestyle changes for a healthier lifestyle during your 40s. 

    ALSO READ: Cardiac Arrest: What to do and how to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)?

    1. Move your body for at least 30 minutes a day: Women in their 40s often complain of fatigue, which can be tackled by having a working out routine. At least for 30 minutes, having a workout routine can help your metabolism. Working out doesn’t only mean going to the gym; simple walks, jogs, Pilates, and stomach crunches will also do. 

    2. Add almonds to your diet:  Almond is rich in protein, an energy-yielding nutrient that contributes to the growth and maintenance of your muscle mass. Having a handful of almonds may promote a feeling of fullness, which may keep your hunger at ease. Almonds can also help in lowering the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate-rich foods. A study published by researchers at the University of Leeds found snacking on almonds mid-morning (compared to crackers with equivalent energy or water of equal weight) resulted in a lower overall hunger drive and suppressed unconscious desire to consume high-fat foods.

    3. Focus on a holistic diet: Many women complain about losing their appetite or craving more food. To avoid extremities, women should focus on consuming a nutritious meal which balances protein, minerals, vitamins, iron and calcium. Avoid skipping meals. Include more sprouts, leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits and meat in your diet.

    ALSO READ: Maintain your cholesterol level by following these natural ways

     

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How to cook yummy food with garlic? Here are some rules to follow sur

    How to cook yummy food with garlic? Here are some rules to follow

    Want to renew or apply for a passport? Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow sur

    Want to renew or apply for a passport? Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 7, 2022: Good day for Gemini; health of Cancers may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for October 7 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 7, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Top 5 winter festivals celebrated in India that can be your authentic travel destination sur

    Top 5 winter festivals celebrated in India that can be your authentic travel destination

    Recent Stories

    Auto retail sales on overdrive in September Maruti Suzuki top car seller Honda in two wheeler market gcw

    Auto retail sales on overdrive in September; Maruti Suzuki top car seller, Honda in two-wheeler market

    Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022; check out 9 SEXY pictures of the diva RBA

    Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022; check out 9 SEXY pictures of the diva

    Congress president poll manifesto: Shashi Tharoor pitches for limiting state chiefs term AJR

    Congress president poll manifesto: Shashi Tharoor pitches for limiting state chiefs term

    football Cristiano Ronaldo to Galatasaray Turkish club plotting 'ambush' to get striker out of Manchester United snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Galatasaray? Turkish club plotting 'ambush' to get striker out of Man United

    SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams released; know how to raise objection - adt

    SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams released; know how to raise objection

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon