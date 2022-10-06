Maintain your cholesterol level by following these natural ways

Making a few lifestyle changes can positively impact your health which can also help you in balancing your cholesterol levels. Read on to learn about them and follow them for a good outcome.

The fatty substance which is produced by the liver is known as Cholesterol. When there is too much fatty substance in your blood, it means that you have high Cholesterol. It is primarily caused by consuming rich foods, lack of physical activity, being overweight, smoking, and drinking alcohol. High Cholesterol can be caused due to heredity as well. A blood test can only detect it as there are no symptoms. Not doing anything to maintain your cholesterol levels can lead to unfavourable effects, like your arteries clogging and raising the risk of heart issues or stroke. But making some lifestyle changes can help you maintain a healthy cholesterol level. Consume soluble fibre: consuming foods abundant in fibre is an excellent way to maintain blood cholesterol levels in your body. Soluble fibre helps absorb water to form a thick, gel-like paste in the intestines. The gel aids in trapping the fats so the body cannot interest them. Also, it supports intestinal health. Soluble fibre can help lower LDL (Low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels.

Work out regularly: A regular workout routine can work wonders for your body. Many studies have said that regular exercise could positively impact your cholesterol levels. Additionally, it causes a spike in their HDL (High-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels, which is good Cholesterol and can help lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Drink water: Keeping yourself hydrated is essential for a healthy liver, which is responsible for producing good Cholesterol. A study by the National Library of Medicine demonstrates that hydration positively impacts HDL cholesterol concentrations in the body.

Abstain from alcohol and tobacco use: Giving up smoking lowers your risk of heart disease and improves your cholesterol level while balancing your blood pressure and heart rate. This improves circulation and lung function. Like how excessive alcohol can affect your Cholesterol and increase your risk of developing heart disease, you should refrain from consuming it for better health.

