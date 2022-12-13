Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Important reasons to have curd in winters; here's are a few health benefits

    Curd is high in calcium, which helps to maintain bones strong and healthy. According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, curd also decreases gas, bloating, and acidity.

    Important reasons to have curd in winters; here's are a few health benefits RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    Curd is considered one of the most significant dishes since it completes the majority of Indian meals. It is a nutritional and therapeutic dairy product. It is high in critical nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Curd is high in calcium, which helps to maintain bones strong and healthy. According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, curd also decreases gas, bloating, and acidity.

    The options for curd experimentation are virtually unlimited. It is commonly served with breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even dinner. Even a bowl of curd or flavour-flavoured yoghurt is guilt-free and always healthful. People should be cautious when taking it in the cold. 

    Also Read: An emotional Manoj Bajpayee calls his mother 'iron lady', says "Will forever be indebted to her"

    Ways to include curd in your diet:
    Chapati dough is soft.
    By incorporating curd into the dough, whether produced with whole wheat flour or refined flour, you may boost the quantity of nutrients in the cuisine. It will also soften the chapattis and provide an incredible amount of nutrients.

    Fruit yoghurt cream
    If you're feeling sluggish in the winter, eating curd with strawberries or pomegranate will help. Throughout the day, you will be energetic.

    Salad with curd vegetables
    Children can be adamant to manage when it comes to eating a balanced diet. To integrate nutritious nutrients into your child's diet, mix curd with veggies and serve as a salad.

    Also Read: Is Salman Khan dating 32-year-old Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know

    Have you ever considered how good curd is for your health? 
    Seasonal suitability
    Curd is a year-round dish that may be consumed in winter and summer. Although it is best consumed during the day, finishing it at night with a touch of salt or sugar may not harm your health. Curd has several health advantages and may be had for breakfast, as a snack, or even after lunch. It is the go-to item for a complete and delicious dinner.

    Bone Health
    According to the study, another health advantage is that it helps to strengthen the body's bones. Curd contains calcium, which helps to regulate your bone density and strengthens it. Curd has fewer fat and calories, which aids in weight loss.

    Beneficial to the skin
    Curd is well-known for promoting healthy and beautiful skin. Curd provides natural moisturisers that prevent skin from drying out. It can help people with gastrointestinal issues who have acne and can also be used as a beauty face pack because it contains lactic acid, which acts as an exfoliator and removes dead cells and blemishes. Because curd contains elements that keep the gut happy and healthy, all stomach-related issues take a back seat.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Use these effective tips to lose water weight sur

    Use these effective tips to lose water weight

    Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer reveals an apt way to drink water sur

    Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer reveals an apt way to drink water

    Numerology Prediction for December 13 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 13, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 13 2022 Sagittarius Scorpio Libra Leo Virgo Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 13, 2022: Be careful Scorpio, Capricorn; good day for Sagittarius

    5 important tips that can help you overcome your eating disorders sur

    5 important tips that can help you overcome your eating disorders

    Recent Stories

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N scores 5 star Global NCAP rating Watch gcw

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5-star Global NCAP rating | WATCH

    AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration process to begin today, December 13; check key dates - adt

    AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration to begin today; check key dates

    Jaishankar NSA Doval, CDS and Army chief brief Rajnath Singh over Tawang clash

    NSA Doval, CDS, Army chief meet Rajnath; minister to make statement in Parliament over Tawang clash

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more

    Chaos at Delhi airport Indigo issues advisory asks passengers to report 3 5 hours prior to departure gcw

    Chaos at Delhi airport: Indigo issues advisory, asks passengers to report 3.5 hours prior to departure

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon