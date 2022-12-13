Is Salman Khan dating 32-year-old Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know

On social media, a piece of news went viral suggesting that Salman Khan was dating Pooja Hegde. Now Salman's close friend has responded to the rumour calling it 'rubbish'.

Social media sites know more about celebrities than celebrities do. Several rumours have been circulating in the last few days regarding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's probable marriage. Everyone has been watching Janhvi Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda's love life.

In the middle of it all, a new report suggests that Salman Khan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde are romantically linked. But when the news went viral, Salman’s friends strongly reacted to the rumour.

“Woh log jo aise wahiyat khabar phailate hain, kuch to sharm karo (those who spread such irresponsible rumours should have some shame). The girl (Pooja Hegde) is Salman’s daughter’s age. Just because they are doing a film together (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) some idiots may feel it is good publicity for the film. But it is embarrassing,” the friend said, adding that Salman “doesn’t care" about addressing the gossip.

Last week, a self-proclaimed film critic named Umair Sandhu came to Twitter to spread the wild rumour that Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde were the He tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS: New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources."

Some of the fans questioned his sources as one said, “Who is that close source who give you information about Bhai ??” Another commented, “From this strange thing that you publish, you only want to make noise in the name of Salman Khan, who is always a commodity and a real gain for you in order to increase the number of interactions and noise with comments, attract viewers and increase the number of followers."

Meanwhile, Farhad Samji is directing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will star some new faces such as Palak Tiwari, daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, and Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill.