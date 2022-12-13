An emotional Manoj Bajpayee calls his mother 'iron lady', says "Will forever be indebted to her"

Manoj Bajpayee lamented the death of his mother Geeta Devi, who died on December 8th, 2022, at the age of 80, in a hospital in New Delhi, according to news agency PTI. The Family Man actor's publicist confirmed his mother's death in an official statement, saying, "Geeta Devi was 80 years old and she had been ill for the previous 20 days." Manoj has now written a lengthy eulogy to his late mother.



Calling her iron lady, he wrote: "A tribute to an IRON LADY, my Mother! That’s what I call her! A Mother of six children and wife to the most gentleman farmer! She protected her family from all the evil eyes and intentions of this unforgiving world and supported her husband in fulfilling every child’s needs while sacrificing her own dreams. She was an alpha woman who ruled her world with an unflinching eye! wish I could go back in time to see my mother grow into the amazing strong-headed individual that she was!"

Manoj further stated that he would be eternally grateful to his mother for her numerous contributions to their life. "Her selfless love & dedication was incomparable. Her unwavering support during my days of struggle has given me the strength to never give up. Her words of encouragement will always remain with me, and I will pass those on to my children. I am a reflection of her," he said.

Manoj stated that his late mother taught him the concept of never giving up in the face of adversity and battling till the sun sets. "Her efforts, sacrifices, selfless love, & hard work has shaped what we have become today. She is a forever friend who has been a pillar of strength every step of the way. Your love and spirit continue to serve as a guiding force for the entire family, MAI! You and Babuji will always reside in our hearts. I have been so blessed and fortunate to have you as my mother. Mai, until we meet again. My mother, Smt Geeta Devi, passed away on the 8th Dec 22 at the age of 80. Please keep her in your prayers, Om Shanti," Manoj concluded.

On the work front, Manoj will be next in Gulmohar and Kanu Behl's investigative thriller, Despatch.